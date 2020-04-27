CIOE will be held at the new venue Shenzhen World Exhibition and Convention Center, new spacious venue in a more organized floor plan gives better experience

CIOE 2020 consists of 6 sub-expos including Information and Communication Expo, Precision Optics, Lens & Camera Module Expo, Infrared Applications Expo, Lasers Technology & Intelligent Manufacturing Expo, Optoelectronic Sensor Expo and Photonics Innovation Expo . With moving to the new venue, CIOE 2020 will be organized in a clearer floor plan with nicer facilities, which will absolutely increase buyers' sourcing experience for the latest optoelectronic components, devices and equipment in a high-efficiency way.

INFORMATION AND COMMUNICATION EXPO (HALL 4/6/8)

The latest announced national strategy "New Infrastructure" gives momentum to the rapid growth of 5G construction, large data centers, AI and IoT. CIOE 2020 gathers over 800 exhibitors in the entire supply chain of information and communication, such as HISILICON, YOFC, MACOM, eoptolink, MITSUBISHI, II-VI, SCHOTT, Accelink, Hisense Broadband, InnoLight, etc. It showcases products including cloud data center, wireless communications, communication system equipment, optical component and module, optical fiber & cable, fiber sensing, test and measurement device, manufacturing system equipment, broadcasting and telecommunication equipment and accessories.

PRECISION OPTICS, LENS & CAMERA MODULE EXPO (HALL 3/5/7)

China has been well known as the major manufacturing country by contributing more than 1/3 of the world's shipment volumes. CIOE 2020 presents the entire optics ecosystem with the dramatically increasing demands on precision optics products in the blooming applications such as smart phones, autonomous driving, robots, drones, AR/VR, industry 4.0 and biophotonics. It's featured by 850+ leading optics companies including Sunny, Phenix, FOCtek, LCE-Optics, DESAY, Panasonic, BRUKER, CORNING, Nikon, FANUC, CDGM, etc.

INFRARED APPLICATIONS EXPO (HALL 1)

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 around the world, the tremendous demands on IR products and technologies stimulate fast industry development and evolution. CIOE 2020 attracts leading infrared players like HIKVISION, Thorlabs, Thales, LYNRED, Dali, SAT, JIR, GUIDE Infrared, Newport, IRAY, Ophir to showcase their cutting-edge infrared products and technologies including IR temperature detection and thermopile temperature sensing which plays the key role against COVID-19 fighting.

LASERS TECHNOLOGY & INTELLIGENT MANUFACTURING EXPO (HALL 2)

200+ leading laser brands such as Trumpf, Han's Laser, Hymson, Raycus, JPT, MKT, BWT, Maxphotonics, KEYENCE, HGTECH will present topnotch lasers, laser components, devices and equipment at CIOE 2020. Besides, Lithuania Pavilion will make their debut here displaying world's advanced laser technologies.

OPTOELECTRONIC SENSOR EXPO (HALL 2)

CIOE 2020 is the ideal sourcing platform for buyers from the application fields of consumer electronics, Industrial Automation, IIoT, Machine Vision, ADAS and Advanced Manufacturing to source sensing components and devices including optical fiber sensors, LiDAR, 3D sensing, vision sensors, etc.

PHOTONICS INNOVATION EXPO (HALL 1)

As the premium platform gathering famous national research institutes and universities, incubators, CIOE 2020 demonstrates China's leading research and development achievements. Innovative products in biophotonics, new photonics materials, information optoelectronic technology, intelligent manufacturing and robot, AR&VR and more connects you to the future market trends.

CIOE 2020 will be your must-attend event for optoelectronics products to source products, find suppliers, meet partners and collect insightful market information.

