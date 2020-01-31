CipherHealth Ranked #1 by KLAS for Digital Rounding Two Years in a Row

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second consecutive year, CipherHealth has been named the #1 vendor for digital rounding in the 2020 Best in KLAS: Software and Services Report.

The KLAS Category Leader designation is reserved for vendors who lead select market segments. To determine this, KLAS reviews more than 30,000 interviews conducted with health systems each year.

Every year that digital rounding has been evaluated by KLAS, CipherHealth's digital rounding software, CipherRounds , has received recognition as the top-performing solution by earning the highest overall score.

Over the past decade, CipherHealth has partnered with more than 500 healthcare organizations to help support patients during their time of need - both inside and outside of the hospital. As the industry's most comprehensive and integrated patient engagement platform, CipherHealth's software spans the entirety of the care continuum from preventive outreach and in-hospital rounding to follow-up outreach. This empowers healthcare providers and payers to better communicate and coordinate care throughout the patient journey.

"We are honored to earn this top award again. Patient engagement is key to improving outcomes and experiences for patients and staff alike - this is a recognition of the trust our partners place in us every day to engage patients when they're at their most vulnerable," said Randy Cheung, CipherHealth's CEO & Co-Founder.

"Providers and payers demand better performance, usability, and interoperability from their vendor partners every year. Best in KLAS winners set the standard of excellence in their market segment. It serves as a signal to providers that they should expect only the best from the winning vendor," said KLAS President Adam Gale.

For the full 2020 Best in KLAS report, visit https://klasresearch.com/report/best-in-klas-2020/1629

ABOUT CIPHERHEALTH

CipherHealth is a proven technology partner committed to enhancing communication and coordination throughout the patient journey. CipherHealth's suite of patient engagement software empowers healthcare organizations to foster meaningful connections to ensure the best possible outcomes for staff members, patients, and their loved ones.

ABOUT KLAS

KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world's healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance.

To learn more about KLAS and the insights we provide, visit KLASresearch.com .

