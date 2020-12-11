Cipla Announces Settlement of REVLIMID® (lenalidomide) Capsules Patent Litigation

MUMBAI, India, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cipla Limited (BSE: 500087) (NSE: CIPLA) (" Cipla ") today announced the settlement of its litigation with Celgene Corporation, and wholly owned subsidiary of Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) relating to patents for REVLIMID® (lenalidomide). As part of the settlement, the Parties will file Consent Judgments with the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey that enjoin Cipla from marketing generic lenalidomide before the expiration of the patents-in-suit, except as provided for in the settlement, as described below.

In settlement of all outstanding claims in the litigation, Celgene has agreed to provide Cipla with a license to Celgene's patents required to manufacture and sell certain volume-limited amounts of generic lenalidomide in the United States beginning on a confidential date that is some time after the March 2022. For each consecutive twelve-month period (or part thereof) following the volume-limited entry date until January 31, 2026, the volume of generic lenalidomide sold by Cipla cannot exceed certain agreed-upon percentages. The specific volume-limited license date and percentages agreed-upon with Cipla are confidential.

In addition, Celgene has agreed to provide Cipla with a license to Celgene's patents required to manufacture and sell an unlimited quantity of generic lenalidomide in the United States beginning no earlier than January 31, 2026. Cipla's ability to market lenalidomide in the U.S. will be contingent on its obtaining approval of an Abbreviated New Drug Application.

Mr. Arunesh Verma, CEO, Cipla North America, said, "This is an important step forward for us and is in line with our pursuit of improving access to high quality life-saving treatments."

ABOUT CIPLA

Established in 1935, Cipla is a global pharmaceutical company focused on agile and sustainable growth, complex generics, and deepening portfolio in our home markets of India, South Africa, North America, and key regulated and emerging markets. Our strengths in the respiratory, anti-retroviral, urology, cardiology, anti-infective and CNS segments are well-known. Our 46 manufacturing sites around the world produce 50+ dosage forms and 1,500+ products using cutting-edge technology platforms to cater to our 80+ markets. Cipla is ranked 3rd largest in pharma in India (IQVIA MAT September'20), 3rd largest in the pharma private market in South Africa (IQVIA MAT September' 20), and is among the most dispensed generic players in the U.S. For over eight decades, making a difference to patients has inspired every aspect of Cipla's work. Our paradigm-changing offer of a triple anti-retroviral therapy in HIV/AIDS at less than a dollar a day in Africa in 2001 is widely acknowledged as having contributed to bringing inclusiveness, accessibility and affordability to the center of the HIV movement. A responsible corporate citizen, Cipla's humanitarian approach to healthcare in pursuit of its purpose of 'Caring for Life' and deep-rooted community links wherever it is present make it a partner of choice to global health bodies, peers and all stakeholders. For more, please visit www.cipla.com, or click on Twitter , Facebook , LinkedIn .

ABOUT REVLIMID®

In the U.S., REVLIMID® (lenalidomide) in combination with dexamethasone is indicated for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma. REVLIMID® as a single agent is also indicated as a maintenance therapy in patients with multiple myeloma following autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplant. REVLIMID® is indicated for patients with transfusion-dependent anemia due to low- or intermediate-1-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) associated with a deletion 5q cytogenetic abnormality with or without additional cytogenetic abnormalities. REVLIMID® is approved in the U.S. for the treatment of patients with mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) whose disease has relapsed or progressed after two prior therapies, one of which included bortezomib. Limitations of Use: REVLIMID® is not indicated and is not recommended for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) outside of controlled clinical trials.

ABOUT CELGENE

Celgene Corporation, headquartered in Summit, New Jersey, is an integrated global pharmaceutical company engaged primarily in the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases through gene and protein regulation. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.celgene.com. Follow Celgene on Social Media: @ Celgene , Pinterest , LinkedIn , Facebook and YouTube .

For further information please contact: Corporate Communications: Heena Kanal [email protected] Investor Relations: Naveen Bansal [email protected]

SOURCE Cipla