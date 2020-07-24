Circa Acquires America's Job Exchange

MILWAUKEE, July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Circa today announced the purchase of Andover, MA-based America's Job Exchange (AJE). America's Job Exchange is a leading provider of diversity recruitment and OFCCP compliance technology solutions in the U.S and as of the close of the sale becomes part of Circa.

"The acquisition of America's Job Exchange is an important strategic step for Circa," said Patrick Sheahan, Chief Executive Officer for Circa. "This accelerates our growth, expands our services and increases our market share. Yet more importantly, the joining of these two companies underpins the significance of establishing an industry leader committed to helping organizations build powerful, diverse teams to transform their businesses. "

America's Job Exchange (AmericasJobExchange.com), is a leading destination for employers seeking best–in–class solutions for diversity recruitment and OFCCP compliance. Its mission is to provide the tools, resources, and information to connect employers and diverse job seekers. The company was a pioneer in online recruitment and compliance, having evolved from America's Job Bank, which was founded by the Department of Labor in 1995.

Circa, formerly LocalJobNetwork™, (CircaWorks.com), is a catalyst for 21st century companies to build high-performing diverse teams and is the largest provider of OFCCP compliance solutions. LocalJobNetwork recently announced the rebranding of the company to Circa, to better align its products and solutions to a core underlying mission. Research shows that companies want to shift from diversity as a program to diversity as a business strategy. The company was founded in 1994, has 5000+ customers, 17,500 community partner relationships and in 2019 posted 5M+ jobs through its network of 600+ online employment websites.

Circa is owned by private equity firm, Gauge Capital (gaugecapital.com), Southlake TX. Gauge Capital partners with owners, managers and equity stakeholders of successful middle market companies to maximize their potential and focuses on investing in growing services and technology-enabled companies in the business and consumer, healthcare and food sectors.

Media Contacts

Circa



Tim Muma



Product Marketing Lead



[email protected]



(414) 963-5835





SOURCE Circa

Related Links

http://CircaWorks.com

