Circa chooses ACS PlayOn® for Cashless Gaming

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing their commitment to new technologies, Derek Stevens' family of casinos are expanding their rollout of Automated Cashless System's PlayOn Cashless Table Game Solution to Circa Resort & Casino (Circa). Already available at the D Las Vegas, Circa's tables will be outfitted with PlayOn to allow its guests to safely and conveniently access funds at the table game when it opens this Fall in Downtown Las Vegas.

PlayOn is a cashless payments solution that allows players to purchase casino chips using their debit card. PlayOn eliminates the inconvenience of having to leave the game in order to use an ATM machine or search out a cashier cage.

"Derek will be providing a new and unique gaming experience to his patrons in Historic Downtown Las Vegas and we are thrilled that PlayOn will be a part of that offering," says Steve Warner, Founder & COO of ACS PlayOn. "We've spent significant time collaborating with the Nevada Gaming Control Board (Board) to meet all applicable MICS, Technical Standards, and the Nevada Gaming Commission's (Commission) Responsible Gaming Regulations and we are now seeing significant demand for PlayOn across the state, especially with the concerns surrounding currency and COVID-19. PlayOn is safe, secure and convenient."

"When we began developing the casino space at Circa, we knew we wanted to deliver an unrivaled experience to eager players," said Derek Stevens, CEO and Founder of Circa. "Introducing ACS PlayOn into the mix will allow us to offer convenient gameplay for locals and visitors alike, and enhance overall customer service."

"We are very excited about the recent regulatory changes that the Board and Commission made to expedite the adoption of cashless wagering systems and cashless gaming in general and hope that other jurisdictions throughout the US will follow suit. The revised Regulations allow for ACS PlayOn to introduce our additional innovative ideas and suite of solutions to the industry," says Shawn Quick, ACS PlayOn's CTO.

About ACS PlayOn

ACS PlayOn, based in Reno, Nevada provides a patented PIN Debit Solution for table games. PlayOn is deployed at several of the largest Native American Casinos in the country and is currently expanding with Casino Operators in Nevada and around the country. PlayOn is a proven cashless solution that continues to provide considerable value and convenience to its existing casino clients and their patrons.

