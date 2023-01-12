Circa Hires Matt Cox as Chief Revenue Officer

Industry sales veteran to help innovative payment technology company expand rental housing footprint, scale

BRUNSWICK, Maine, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Circa , an innovative payment technology company, today announced it has hired Matt Cox as Chief Revenue Officer.

Cox, a rental housing industry sales veteran, has an extensive track record of leadership experience and growth-oriented results. In his new role, he will assist Circa in expanding the company's payment platform footprint within the rental housing industry while strategically guiding sales performance and driving revenue growth.

"Matt is the perfect fit for our team and his multifaceted experience, deep industry knowledge and sales prowess will help us accelerate our growth," said Leslie Hyman, co-founder and chief executive officer of Circa. "We look forward to working with Matt and advancing the Circa brand, extending our products to new clients and supplying innovative solutions for the industry's financial pain points."

Prior to joining Circa, Cox served as the vice president of growth and sales at Engrain and had a 16-year career with Rent., formerly known as RentPath. Cox's duties at Circa will include overseeing Circa's revenue generation, identifying new growth opportunities and scaling operations to assist renters, property managers and apartment operators. As a transformational strategist, Cox will help elevate Circa's performance at all levels and spearhead its revenue initiatives while building relationships with clients.

"More than ever before, there is an unequivocal need for rent payment innovations to meet the evolving needs of both renters and operators while eliminating the pain points that are detrimental to the industry," Cox said. "Renters are getting paid much differently today in a rapidly changing economic environment. The traditional collections processes need some fluidity, and I'm honored to join Circa's mission to help renters, property managers and operators with a payment platform that maximizes collections and NOI through custom payment solutions that meet operator needs."

Circa is a full-featured mobile and web-based payment platform that focuses on choice, convenience, inclusion and respect while helping residents pay rent and operators increase collections, NOI and asset value. It enables residents to seamlessly pay rent with a comprehensive payment platform so they can pay on-time, in-full every month. For property owners, Circa simplifies rent collection, increases on-time payments and arrears collection and improves resident relations.

About Circa

Circa reinvented rent with a technology platform that brings flexibility, choice and mutual respect to the residential rental payment process. Visit www.wearecirca.com .

Contact:

Morgan Dzak

LinnellTaylor Marketing

303-682-5001

[email protected]

SOURCE CIRCA