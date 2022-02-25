Circa Launches New, Redesigned DiversityJobs Job Board

According to a recent poll conducted by DiversityJobs, 88% of job seekers think a diverse workforce is important when evaluating a company or job offer. DiversityJobs powered by Circa provides job seekers with the tools needed to find a diverse and inclusive employer. Job seekers are easily able to find employers who are prioritizing diversity with DiversityJobs badges , which are displayed for each employer. DiversityJobs makes the job search easier through complimentary resources including blogs and articles , career fairs , customized job searches, easily noted remote jobs, and webinars. One of the key differentiators of DiversityJobs is the make-up of the job seeker universe on the site, which has a significantly higher percentage of people of color than the U.S. Population.

Job seekers can join the next complimentary webinar on Mar. 15, 2022 at 12 p.m. CT focused on Standing Out During Your Interview. Job seekers who are looking to enhance their job search further through interviews and planning can take courses like Ace the Interview Guide or Land Your Dream Job 101: The Ultimate Action Planning Course with Fly High Coaching in partnership with Circa. Additionally, job seekers can explore careers, advice, and camaraderie with new community pages for women, LGBTQIA+, veterans, individuals with disabilities, people of color, and older workers.

DiversityJobs new design provides employers with the opportunity to recruit more candidates with our systematic, programmatic approach to find the right candidates. DiversityJobs applicant conversion rate is 30 percent which is greater than the 12 percent industry average that was noted by Jobvite's 2019 survey. New complimentary resources will attract more job seekers and employers will benefit from new branding options to showcase their organizations. DiversityJobs now has a simplified eCommerce experience for employers looking to purchase a single job posting or new job posting packages.

"With the acquisition last year of DiversityJobs, we knew we had a powerful brand with a strong following to take us forward. It mostly needed some new features and a new look," said Patrick Sheahan, Chief Executive Officer for Circa. "Our new modernized our job board experience sets us apart from other boards and creates meaningful connections between underrepresented talent and employers who embrace diversity."

Job seekers may start searching for their dream job, learn more about the job search and market and connect with communities today. Employers may post a single job posting today or request a demo to learn more about Circa's OFCCP Compliance, Diversity Outreach or Diversity Recruiting solutions.

Circa™ (CircaWorks.com), is a catalyst for 21st century companies to build high-performing diverse teams and is the largest provider of OFCCP compliance solutions. Research shows that companies want to shift from diversity as a program to diversity as a business strategy. The company was founded in 1994, has 5000+ customers, 15,500 community partner relationships and in 2020 sourced diverse talent for over 5M jobs via its distribution network of recruitment portals.

