Circa Resort & Casino to Open in Downtown Las Vegas Ahead of Schedule on October 28, 2020

LAS VEGAS, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CEO and developer Derek Stevens announced his newest Downtown Las Vegas property, Circa Resort & Casino, will debut October 28, 2020.

Previously slated for a December 2020 launch, the 1.25 million-square-foot integrated casino-resort will open with its first five floors of amenities and state-of-the-art parking hub – Garage Mahal – ahead of schedule. Upon completion, the resort will have approximately 1,000 employees.

To achieve this timeline, Stevens reallocated construction resources from Circa's hotel tower to the first five floors. Slated for completion at the end of 2020, the tower will house Circa's 777 rooms and suites starting on the eighth floor; room reservations will go live June 24. Guests looking to visit prior to the tower opening can reserve rooms at the D Las Vegas or Golden Gate Hotel & Casino, also owned by Stevens, and enjoy access to Circa's pool in addition to its public amenities.

"Sometimes life throws you curveballs, and 2020 has been an unpredictable year for the entire world," said Stevens. "However, thanks to the creativity and ingenuity from our partners at McCarthy Building Companies Inc. and Tré Builders, we can move forward on this accelerated path and have an opening unlike Las Vegas has experienced. We are excited to see what the future holds and to give visitors and locals something to celebrate."

A glimpse into Circa's offerings:

World's Largest Sportsbook – Circa's three-story, stadium-style sportsbook will boast a 78-million-pixel high-definition screen – viewable throughout its two-story casino with a capacity to host up to 1,000 guests. Operated by Stevens' sports betting venture Circa Sports , the third floor will have a dedicated broadcast studio for Vegas Stats and Information Network (VSiN).

– Operating 365 days a year, Circa's pool amphitheater will become an outdoor destination for sports watching, events and parties. Guests can catch the biggest games and televised events broadcast on a 14-million-pixel screen presiding over Circa's six temperature-controlled pools and two spas. Original Restaurants – Circa will house several exciting original restaurant concepts, including delicatessen fare at Saginaw's Delicatessen from legendary restaurateur Paul Saginaw; premium steaks and seafood at Barry's Downtown Prime from Chef Barry S. Dakake ; Carolina barbecue at Project BBQ; and all-star menus at Victory Burger & Wings Co. from the founding family of American Coney Island.

– Circa's two-story casino will feature 1,350 slot machines and 49 table games. Vegas Vickie – Las Vegas' beloved neon kicking cowgirl, Vegas Vickie , will make her return to Downtown Las Vegas as a must-see feature in the resort's lobby. Vickie first appeared on the dazzling Downtown landscape in 1980, and after a much-needed makeover, she is ready for her grand return to Fremont Street.

8 East from Downtown Las Vegas' Chef Dan Coughlin will open in December 2020.

Paying homage to Las Vegas' history, Circa will be a modern casino experience founded on the original principles of old-school hospitality. Fusing the glamour of vintage Vegas with modern luxuries and cutting-edge technology, guests can expect top entertainment while enjoying honest and friendly service.

