Circa to Host Second Free Virtual Diversity Symposium

Circa's complimentary Diversity Symposium, on July 14, 2021, will feature a brief update on Circa's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion progress along with an industry announcement by Patrick Sheahan, CEO, Circa. After the announcement, global keynote speaker Melinda Briana Epler, CEO & Founder, Change Catalyst will present ways people can become better allies in the workplace. Following the keynote address, a panel of industry experts will present short TEDX style talks on allyship and accomplices which will then be followed by panelist input and questions from the virtual audience. The panel of experts includes Rachel Williams, Head of EID, Strategy & Operations, X- the moonshot factory, Chris Rowland, Director of Partnership Development & Relations, Circa, Gladys Manzanet, Senior Director of Field Diversity & Inclusion – Hispanic Segment Lead, Northwestern Mutual, and moderated by Roselle Rogers, Vice President, Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion, Circa.

"Last year's social movement sparked a wellspring of progress towards diversity, equity, and inclusion. One year later, while companies have made progress towards workplace diversity, it's nearly not enough. Many businesses struggle to mature their DEI initiatives and create inclusive workplaces. , said Roselle Rogers, Vice President of Diversity, Equity, and inclusion at Circa. "The key to achieving inclusion is Allyship. Our symposium seeks to elevate our understanding of Allyship, what it means to be a workplace ally, and discuss organizational strategies and best practices for cultivating allyship and drive inclusion."

Circa's Diversity Symposium Agenda-At-A-Glance

July 14, 2021

10:00 AM – Welcome & Industry Announcement made by Patrick Sheahan, CEO, Circa

10:30 AM – Keynote Speaker: Melinda Briana Epler

11:30 AM – Break

11:45 AM – Allyship: Mastering the Practice of Inclusion Panel including Rachel Williams, Gladys Manzanet, Chris Rowland and moderated by Roselle Rogers

1:15 PM – Moderator Wrap Up

Lunch & Learn, July 15, 2021

12:00 PM – 1:00 PM - Measuring to Master Inclusion Workshop presented by Pamela Pujo, Diversity Advocate, Affirmity

Happy Hour, July 15, 2021

4:30 PM – 5:30 PM - Strategies for Workplace Allies and Supporting Employees with Invisible Disabilities with Craig Leen, former Director of OFCCP, K&L Gates Partner, and Circa Board Member

Lunch & Learn, Friday July 16, 2021

12:00 PM – 1:00 PM – Building Allyship into the Workplace presented by Sonya Sepahban, CEO & Co-Founder, OurOffice and Roselle Rogers, Vice President, Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion, Circa

Rogers added that since last summer's rebrand from LocalJobNetwork to Circa, the company has developed an internal workplace diversity, equity, and inclusion strategy. As a result of the implementation of this strategy and the ensuing efforts, the demographics of Circa's workforce have evolved to being 17.5% minority represented, which is up from 9% less than 12 months ago. For more about progress on the company's mission-led purpose, read Circa Practices What It Preaches.

About Circa

Circa is a catalyst for 21st century organizations to build high-performing diverse teams based on research that shows companies want to shift from diversity as a program to diversity as a business strategy. Circa's robust portfolio of software solutions and unparalleled industry expertise give employers the tools and knowledge they need to radically change how they approach talent acquisition and management. The company was founded in 1994, has 4,500+ customers, 15,500 community partner relationships and in 2020 posted 5M+ jobs through its network of 600+ online employment websites.

