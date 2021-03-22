CircleBlack Expands Executive Team with Strategic Chief Product Officer

KINGSTON, N.J., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CircleBlack has hired its first Chief Product Officer, Sarah Rasmuss, a former product development executive for Envestnet | Tamarac, to expand and diversify its platform with new planning tools, an improved interface and advanced white labeling features.

The platform aggregates data from multiple feeds and seamlessly integrates with existing CRM, trading, risk and planning tools. With CircleBlack, advisors choose solutions from a range of leading brands that work best with their tech stack—unlike larger platforms that often lock advisors into costly, inflexible plans with functions they may never use.

Rasmuss, who began on March 15th, has an extensive financial services background with direct experience in the fintech, wealth management, Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs) and broker-dealer spaces.

She will oversee product management and marketing for the firm, focusing on:

Expanding mobile and digital capabilities

Identifying prospective integration partners for the firm's open architecture platform

Simplifying the user experience to allow advisors a Roku-like ability to build their own tech stack

Advisors can look forward to expanded model management tools, additional rebalancing features, and accelerated integrations with third-parties. The firm is also launching a complete overhaul of the customer experience, providing a superior design with improved navigation and unparalleled tools for personalization.

As SVP of Product Development for Envestnet | Tamarac, a division of Envestnet, Inc., Rasmuss further integrated financial wellness planning tools, data aggregation services, and improved core reporting and rebalancing product suites.

Prior to that role, she served as VP of Product in the Retirement Plan Services division of J.P. Morgan Asset Management, managing the digital product experience for institutional retirement clients. She was also a wealth advisor at Lumia Wealth and VP of Product & Business Development for a start-up subsidiary of Lockton, Mylo, an insurance shopping platform she helped build and launch.

Her hiring is part of a team expansion at CircleBlack that also netted new leadership for technology, marketing and sales strategies, growing the firm's domestic and international reach.

Quotes:

Rasmuss said: "Successful product development requires an acute understanding of customer behaviors as well as a rigorous application of metrics. We need tools to track progress but we also need to know how customers interact with products—and anticipate what they'll need next. For this, CircleBlack is the fintech entrepreneur and playground for the digitally innovative where I know I can thrive."

CircleBlack CEO and President Alex Sauickie said: "Sarah Rasmuss has a deep understanding of not only the fintech landscape, but knows what an advisor needs to gather assets and grow their business. She is the strategic leader we were looking for to launch new products, explore new markets, and inspire new ideas."

Joel Bruckenstein, publisher of the T3 Tech Hub and producer of the Technology Tools for Today (T3) Advisor Conference, said: "With her extensive fintech, advisory and start-up expertise, Sarah has the insight to build impactful products and discover strategies that push the boundaries of our industry. She joins a newly installed executive team that will make CircleBlack a competitive force in the industry."

Rasmuss holds a B.A. in Economics from the University of Kansas and holds FINRA Series 7, 63 and 65 licenses and reports directly to the CEO.

About CircleBlack

CircleBlack, Inc. provides financial advisors with technology that aggregates data, integrates other financial applications seamlessly, manages data from multiple custodians and delivers actionable intelligence about client portfolios, helping advisors better manage clients' wealth while growing and deepening advisor-client relationships. CircleBlack provides a leading platform built for the digital age, with a web-based and mobile application that can be taken anywhere and accessed anytime. CircleBlack's solution leverages proprietary technology that helps sustain the Company's unique competitive advantages. CircleBlack believes in making wealth management better, for both the investor and the advisor. For more information about CircleBlack, visit https://www.circleblack.com.

