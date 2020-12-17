Circles Aims To Help People Struggling During The Toughest Days Of The Year

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Circles , the digital emotional support group platform connecting people going through similar struggles, is offering free workshops on how to handle grief during the holidays in response to what many are experiencing due to the COVID-19 pandemic. When the rest of the world "shuts down" - Circles' professional therapists will be working overtime to grant support to those in need, with special workshops dealing with grief over the holiday season.

Holiday Circles on how to handle grief will be offered for free between Dec 21-23, 2020 - some of the hardest days of the year, especially this year. More information on how to join these workshops can be viewed here.

Circles' methodology provides online groups offering emotional support by connecting individuals with people going through similar situations. Through small (max 10 people), secure online groups led by a professional therapist, the participants find mutual relief and encouragement, develop coping skills, and build personal resilience.

Especially now, as the global pandemic has crippled the ability of people to connect with others, Circles is surrounding users with care and the opportunity to find mutual relief and encouragement and echoing that commitment with this event. With 89% of its members admitting they struggle more around the holiday season, and 83% of members indicating they feel lonelier this time of the year, Circles will be leaving their offices open over the holidays and all therapists will be on call.

"It's no secret that many people experience 'the holiday blues' and the circumstances of this year have intensified those feelings," said Irad Eichler, CEO and founder of Circles. "Combining this with the feeling of grief and isolation while many loved ones aren't making it to the holiday dinner table, we wanted people to have a safe place to turn to, and work out their feelings with others, so they don't feel so alone."

About Circles

