Circuit Breaker Market Size to Grow by USD 2.58 Bn, APAC will Contribute 45% to Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Circuit Breaker Market by End-user, Power rating, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" has been added to Technavio's offerings. The market size is expected to grow by USD 2.58 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.42% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Circuit Breaker Market 2022-2026

Market Segmentation

By end-user, the market is classified into commercial, industrial, residential, and utilities. The commercial segment will contribute the largest share of the market.

segment will contribute the largest share of the market. By geography, the market is classified into APAC, North America , Europe , the Middle East and Africa , and South America . APAC will have the largest share of the market.

Regional Analysis

APAC will account for 45% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the growing demand for electronics in the automotive, aerospace, and electronic and electrical industries from developing countries. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. China and Japan are APAC's key countries for the circuit breaker market.

Market Dynamics

The increased adoption of renewable energy is driving the circuit breaker market growth. Governments of various countries are coming up with projects to increase renewable energy adoption. For instance, the US Department of Energy initiated the Renewable Energy Growth Program in 2015. This program aims at producing 40 MW of combined renewable energy per year up to 2029, including wind, solar, hydropower, and anaerobic digestion. This program also helps manufacturers of power electronics in supplying equipment, including circuit breakers, to participants. Such programs will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The poor financial health of the power sector in markets such as India and Pakistan is challenging the circuit breaker market growth. Several countries offer electricity to their residents at subsidized rates. Power distribution companies in these countries are usually controlled by their respective governments. Thus, the high debts incurred by the power sector in countries such as India and Pakistan will limit the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Company Profiles

The circuit breaker market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors, including ABB Ltd., BCH Electric Ltd., Camsco Electric Co. Ltd., CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd., Eaton Corp. Plc, General Electric Co, Huayi Group. Co. Ltd., Kirloskar Electric Co. Ltd., Larsen and Toubro Ltd., LS ELECTRIC Co. Ltd., Meidensha Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Myers Power Products Inc., Powell Industries Inc., Salzer Electronics Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, TE Connectivity Ltd., and Toshiba Corp.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the circuit breaker market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share.

Circuit Breaker Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.42% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.58 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.8 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., BCH Electric Ltd., Camsco Electric Co. Ltd., CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd., Eaton Corp. Plc, General Electric Co, Huayi Group. Co. Ltd., Kirloskar Electric Co. Ltd., Larsen and Toubro Ltd., LS ELECTRIC Co. Ltd., Meidensha Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Myers Power Products Inc., Powell Industries Inc., Salzer Electronics Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, TE Connectivity Ltd., and Toshiba Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Utilities - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Market Segmentation by Power Rating

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Power Rating

6.3 High - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Medium - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Low - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.6 Market opportunity by Power Rating

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 ABB Ltd.

11.4 CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd.

11.5 Eaton Corp. Plc

11.6 General Electric Co

11.7 Larsen and Toubro Ltd.

11.8 LS ELECTRIC Co. Ltd.

11.9 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

11.10 Myers Power Products Inc.

11.11 Schneider Electric SE

11.12 Siemens AG

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

