Circuit Breakers Market to Garner $17.8 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 6.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Growth of end-use industries including power, oil & gas, mining, chemicals, pulp & paper, and others has increased the growth of the global circuit breakers market.

PORTLAND, Ore., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Circuit Breakers Market by Voltage (Low, Medium, High), by Insulation Type (Vacuum, Air, Gas, Oil), by Installation (Indoor, Outdoor), by End User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Utilities): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030". As per the report, the global circuit breakers industry accounted for $9.4 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $17.8 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Major determinants of the market growth

The growth of end-use industries including power, oil & gas, mining, chemicals, pulp & paper, and others and involvement of domestic governments, non-profit organizations, and international financial institutions have increased the growth of the global circuit breakers market. However, greenhouse gas emission from the SF6 circuit breaker hinders the market growth. On the contrary, surge in consumption of electricity and rise in use of circuit breakers in energy-related areas would open new opportunities in the future.

Download Sample PDF (300 Pages PDF with Insights): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5709

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic resulted in shutdown of several industrial operations including manufacturing, construction, renewable energy, and other infrastructure installations.

In addition, ban on international import & export and manufacturing activities decreased the demand for circuit breakers from consumers.

Unavailability of workers and surge in demand-supply gap hampered the circuit breaker market.

The high segment dominated the market growth

By voltage, the high segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the global circuit breakers market, due to applications in commercial, industrial, and utilities sectors. However, the low segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period, owing to rise in demand for low voltage circuit breakers from residential and commercial users.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Circuit Breakers Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5709?reqfor=covid

The residential segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2030

By end user, the residential segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period, as residential sector is the largest consumer of circuit breakers. However, the utilities segment is expected to hold the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global circuit breakers market, due to increase in demand for electricity from developing and developed economies.

Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, held the largest share

By region, the global circuit breakers market across Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, dominated the market in 2020, holding around one-third of the market, due to presence of key market players and huge consumer base in the region. However, the market across Europe is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period, owing to rapid expansion of renewable energy sector, rapid expansion of the renewable energy sector, and increased investment toward upgradation of aged power infrastructure.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/5709

Major market players

ABB, Ltd.

Eaton Corporation Plc

Alstom

Kirloskar Electric

Furukawa Group

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Powell Industries

Siemens AG

Schneider Electric

Toshiba Corporation

Interested in Procure Data? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/circuit-breakers-market/purchase-options

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenueTrial

Similar Reports We Have:

Low voltage circuit breaker market is projected to reach $4.4 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2020 to 2027.

Instrument transformers market is projected to reach $13.0 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Energy harvesting system market is projected to reach $1,057.7 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2030.

High Voltage Capacitor Market is projected to reach $30.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Medium Voltage Cable Market is projected to reach $49.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2020 to 2030.

Electric Service Companies (ESCO) Market is projected to reach $49.6 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Static VAR Compensator Market is projected to reach $1,135.4 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2021 to 2030.

High Voltage Cables Market is projected to reach $23.4 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.0% from 2020 to 2027.

Pre-Book Now with 10% Discount:

DC Circuit Breaker Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

GFCI Receptacles Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Air Circuit Breaker Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2029

Generator Circuit Breakers Market – Global Opportunity Analysis and Forecasts, 2022-2029

Switchgear Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

Molded Case Circuit Breakers Market: Global Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028

Electric Utilities Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Energy Cable Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow us on: LinkedIn Twitter

SOURCE Allied Market Research