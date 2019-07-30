Circuit Clinical™ Adds Clinical Trials Digital Innovation Thought Leader Craig Lipset to its Board of Directors

BUFFALO, N.Y., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Circuit Clinical™ is proud to announce the addition of Craig Lipset to the Empirican Group Inc. Board of Directors.

"We are honored and thrilled Craig has joined our board," said Dr. Irfan Khan, CEO of Circuit Clinical. "Craig's record as a digital innovation visionary for the pharmaceutical industry and his wealth of experience in successfully deploying technology into clinical trials perfectly suits our goals for TrialScout™ and Circuit's clinical network."

Circuit Clinical is an integrated research organization in New York that has built a network of healthcare organizations interested in bringing clinical research opportunities to their patients. This year also saw the successful launch of TrialScout™ (www.trialscout.com), the first ever patient ratings and reviews platform for clinical trial centers.

"The Clinical Trials industry today is focusing on improving patient experience, and TrialScout is ideally positioned as the platform of choice to collect and understand the voice of the patient," states Craig Lipset. "I have known the team at Circuit Clinical for years and am delighted to help guide adoption to transform patient experience."

Craig Lipset recently served as Head of Clinical Innovation within Global Product Development at Pfizer. He is an advisor to technology and biopharmaceutical companies, leading universities, and the venture community, bringing vision and driving action at the intersection of research, digital solutions, and patient engagement.

About Circuit Clinical™

Circuit Clinical, one of the largest integrated research organizations [IRO] in the US, is dedicated to empowering patients choosing clinical research as a care option. Born from the experiences of a physician conducting clinical research in his private practice, Circuit Clinical is committed to transforming physician and participant engagement by helping patients participating in clinical trials with turnkey clinical research services and its patient platform.

About TrialScout™

TrialScout is the first-ever ratings and reviews platform to empower patients seeking, considering, or already participating in clinical research. TrialScout provides peer-to-peer decision support, education, and is the first platform to give research participants an ongoing voice throughout their journeys. Built by experts in healthcare, clinical research, and online patient engagement, TrialScout is the innovation the millions of Americans who have participated in clinical research have been waiting for. For more information visit www.TrialScout.com.

Contact: Rachael Pollinger, Circuit Clinical

Phone: (716) 349-7664

Email: rpollinger@circuitclinical.com

Circuit Clinical

