Circuit Clinical™ Selected as a 43North Winner in the 2019 Competition

BUFFALO, N.Y., Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Circuit Clinical is proud to announce that they are among one of the eight winners in the 43North Competition. 43North is a startup competition that invests $5 million annually to attract and cultivate high-growth startups within Buffalo, NY.

"We are truly blessed to have called Western New York our home as we grow our clinical research company and transform how people find and choose clinical trials," said Dr. Irfan Khan, Founder and CEO of Circuit Clinical. "We are proud to be recognized as an award-winning startup in a competition that drew more than 500 companies."

As a 43North winner, Circuit Clinical will receive a cash investment of $500,000 and receive one year of free space in 43North's new headquarters in the newly renovated Seneca One building. Circuit Clinical will also obtain guidance from mentors, connections to potential customers, access to 43North's network of more than 500 investors and marketing and hiring support.

Circuit Clinical, one of the largest Integrated Research Organizations in the US, began conducting clinical research within Western New York physicians' practices in 2015. By partnering with Circuit Clinical, physicians are able to offer their patients access to cutting edge treatment options within the comfort of their own doctors' office. Over the past five years Circuit Clinical has grown its multi-specialty network and partnered with multiple Accountable Care Organizations.

Seeing the difficulties that patients face firsthand when looking for a clinical trial empowered Circuit to develop TrialScout™. TrialScout is a powerful and dynamic platform that aims to help patients find, choose and rate their clinical trial experiences. "Our goal is to make it simple for people to find clinical trial centers across the country and improve the patient experience," said Dr. Khan.

"Circuit Clinical is doing tremendous work to help patients find, select and rate clinical trials through their TrialScout platform," said 43North President Alex Gress. "We are excited to welcome them into the 43North portfolio and we look forward to helping them continue to grow their company in Buffalo."

About Circuit Clinical

Circuit Clinical is an Integrated Research Organization (IRO) headquartered in Buffalo, NY and dedicated to empowering patients to choose clinical research as a care option. Our mission is to transform the experience of finding and participating in clinical trials. We rapidly find and enroll the right patients and support physicians with our expert in-office research teams and our groundbreaking ratings and reviews platform TrialScout™. This unique combination of technology-enabled services ensures patient retention through study completion, while providing unique insights and a superior experience for patients. For more information visit www.circuitclinical.com.

About 43North

43North is the startup competition that invests $5 million annually to attract and cultivate high-growth startups in Buffalo. 43North portfolio companies also receive free incubator space in Buffalo for one year, guidance from mentors in related fields, and access to other business incentive programs such as START-UP NY. 43North operates through the support of Governor Andrew Cuomo, Empire State Development, the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation, and several other sponsors. For more information about 43North, visit www.43north.org.

Contact: Rachael Pollinger, Circuit Clinical

Phone: (716) 349-7664

Email: rpollinger@circuitclinical.com

SOURCE Circuit Clinical

Related Links

www.circuitclinical.com

