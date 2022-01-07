Circulating Water Baths Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5% from 2020 to 2025

Key Circulating Water Baths Market Report Highlights:

Market growth 2020-2025: USD 22.20 million Growth momentum & CAGR: Accelerate at a CAGR of 5% YoY growth (%): 4.65% Performing market contribution: North America at 34% Key consumer countries: US, Germany , UK, China , and Japan

Regional Market Analysis

34% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for circulating water baths in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the European and ROW regions.

The high demand from end-users and increased government funding in countries such as the US are reasons for the region's high revenue contribution to the market in focus.

The use of analytics in enterprises and industries in North America helps gain insights into business requirements. Organizations operating in the industrial sector outsource analytical services to international and domestic players in the market. Hence, the quality of service and data security are important factors that enterprises evaluate before outsourcing data analytics to third-party service providers. North America is the leading market for data analytics services.

helps gain insights into business requirements. Organizations operating in the industrial sector outsource analytical services to international and domestic players in the market. Hence, the quality of service and data security are important factors that enterprises evaluate before outsourcing data analytics to third-party service providers. is the leading market for data analytics services. The data generated from connected devices and industrial IoT needs to be synthesized using end-to-end analytical tools. Data scientists are widely using analytics services to analyze unstructured pools of data, which can be plumbed to yield meaningful insights that can be used by C-suite executives in business decision-making processes. Top-level executives use business process-as-a-service (BPaaS) for analytics offered by leading vendors in the market to discover actionable insights that can help their businesses expand and identify new market opportunities.

Key Vendors and Vendor Strategies

AMETEK Inc., Boekel Scientific, Edvotek Inc., Grant Instruments (Cambridge) Ltd., IKA-Werke GmbH & CO. KG, JISICO Co. Ltd., JULABO GmbH, Peter Huber Kaltemaschinenbau AG, Polysciences Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are few of the key vendors in the Circulating Water Baths Market.

The market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.- In January 2021, the company completed the acquisition of Henogen S.A., Novasep's viral vector manufacturing business in Belgium.

AMETEK Inc.- The company offers wide range of water baths such as TC-150, TC-250, TC-351, TC-550 and TC-650.

Boekel Scientific- The company offers different types water bath such as concentric ring water baths, small water bath, medium water bath, large water bath, shaking water bath, round water bath and concentric ring water baths.

Key Market Drivers

Our analysts have extensively outlined the information on the key market drivers and their impact on the Circulating Water Baths Market.

Increased investments in R&D by vendors:

One of the key factors driving growth in the circulating water baths market is the increased investments in R&D by vendors. The global spending on R&D has grown consistently in the last few years. The number of research facilities is expected to grow in developed countries during the forecast years. Asian countries increased their spending on R&D by more than 50% as of 2020 to develop more technologically advanced products and manufacture products with the latest features. Emerging markets will continue to place emphasis on knowledge expansion and innovation, as well as to focus on increased investments in R&D during the forecast period. Product innovation due to high investments in R&D by the vendors will drive the growth of this market.

Circulating Water Baths Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 22.20 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.65 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AMETEK Inc., Boekel Scientific, Edvotek Inc., Grant Instruments (Cambridge) Ltd., IKA-Werke GmbH & CO. KG, JISICO Co. Ltd., JULABO GmbH, Peter Huber Kaltemaschinenbau AG, Polysciences Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

