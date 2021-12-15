Circumference Group Launches CG Ventures to focus on building early-stage companies

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Circumference Group , a unique, operationally-focused investment firm led by former Endurance International CEO Jeff Fox, today announced it has formed a venture studio dedicated to identifying, developing, and funding promising pre-seed and seed-stage companies.

CG Ventures is backed by Circumference Group's team of highly experienced C-suite operators, technologists and investors with a track record of business success and superior investment performance. By leveraging the team's operating expertise and deep technology acumen, CG Ventures helps entrepreneurs focus on delivering scalable value to customers and position their business for strategic value creation.

"Circumference Group's investment discipline is focused on identifying and investing in leaders dedicated to building successful, long-term businesses," said Mr. Fox. "Through CG Ventures, we will partner with driven entrepreneurs by providing capital and access to our team's cross-functional expertise. Circumference Group will provide its studio partners with an invaluable network of potential new end users and investors through the team's global relationships and advisory roles. We look forward to supporting innovative and disruptive early-stage organizations at this crucial stage in their development."

Arthur Orduña, an accomplished senior leader with decades of experience launching innovative and disruptive products and businesses, is joining Circumference Group as Chief Innovation Officer and will oversee CG Ventures. Throughout his distinguished career, Mr. Orduña has successfully led high-profile initiatives across the embedded real-time software, satellite television and cable broadband, digital advertising, smart home security and Internet of Things, and global automotive and mobility industries.

Mr. Orduña most recently served as Executive Vice President and Chief Innovation Officer of Avis Budget Group, where he was responsible for leading global innovation, product, and technology for the company's consumer and commercial fleets of more than 700,000 vehicles. Before joining Avis Budget Group, Mr. Orduña was Chief Innovation Officer for The ADT Corporation and held technology and innovation focused senior management roles at Canoe Ventures, Bright House Networks and Canal+ Technologies U.S.

Chad Brown, who recently rejoined Circumference Group, will support Mr. Orduña and CG Ventures in his role as Vice President, Private Investments. In his previous role as Director of Research, Mr. Brown helped launch Circumference Group's Core Value Fund, the firm's public market investment vehicle. Mr. Orduña and Mr. Brown will be further supported by Circumference Group's team of proven operational and strategic experts, including Chief Technology Officer Kurt Silverman, Chief Strategy Officer Luca Sechi and Principal Technologist Virgil Prewitt, who were recently appointed to newly created leadership roles as the firm continues its expansion.

Based on the team's past experiences and areas of expertise, CG Ventures looks to partner with startups primarily in the eCommerce, enterprise software, mobility & transport, IT services, SaaS Platforms, Security & IoT, and Telecom & Video Infrastructure sectors. For more information on CG Ventures please visit circumferencegroup.com/cg-ventures or contact Chad Brown at [email protected] .

About Circumference Group

Circumference Group is an investment firm designed to deliver superior risk-adjusted performance for its capital partners. The firm leverages the broad and deep operational experience of its team to thoroughly understand a target investment's current competitiveness and performance and the execution risks that may prevent it from reaching its performance potential. Circumference Group invests when its organizational insight, operational intelligence, and strategic perspective identify pathways to significant value creation with mitigated risk.

Circumference Group was founded in 2009 by a team of veteran business operators and investors led by Jeff Fox, a proven executive who has served in multiple leadership roles including CEO of Endurance International Group, CEO of Convergys Corp. and COO of Alltel Wireless. For over a decade, Circumference Group has successfully invested in the public and private markets utilizing its Core Value Assessment (CVA), a proprietary framework that evaluates a company's growth and cash flow potential, as well as its organizational and operational strengths and weaknesses. The CVA underpins all of Circumference Group's investment strategies. For more information, please visit www.CircumferenceGroup.com .

SOURCE Circumference Group