Ciree J. Loftus is recognized by Continental Who's Who

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ciree J. Loftus is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Professional in the Strategic Management Consulting field, acknowledging her outstanding work with Tata Consultancy Services.

With over 35 years of experience, Ms. Loftus has been a client partner with Tata Consultancy Services since 2014. She utilizes her skills in technology and logistics to help companies develop comprehensive business plans to achieve specific goals. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), headquartered in Mumbai, India, is a global leader in IT services, consulting, and business solutions with an extensive network of innovation and delivery centers. TCS combines tech expertise and business intelligence to catalyze change and deliver results.

In pursuit of higher education, Ms. Loftus graduated from the University of California, Berkeley, with a Bachelor's degree in physical science and physics. After college, a passion for business helped propel her to success in her career. Staying driven and focused on her goals has helped her achieve her career ambitions. Her career highlights guiding companies toward success and helping them find fulfilling results.

In the future, Ms. Loftus plans to continue her education by earning her doctorate in quantum engineering to stay at the forefront of unfolding computer technology. She has worked with the latest and newest technology in her career and has traveled the world while learning more about artificial intelligence, robotics, and other aspects of the ever-expanding tech world.

Ms. Loftus maintains an active, lifetime affiliation with Mensa International—the world's largest and oldest high IQ society—among her professional memberships and affiliations.

Outside of work with TCS, Ms. Loftus volunteers with the World Wildlife Fund and the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. She is also active with her local church and gives back to the community through volunteer work and outreach.

For more information, visit www.tcs.com.

