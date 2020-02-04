CirrusMD Partners with Regence to Provide Virtual Care to 540,000+ Members

As health care consumers continue to seek more convenient and affordable care solutions, CirrusMD's white-labeled 'Ask a Doctor – Secure Messaging' platform will deliver seamless virtual care by enabling members to access a live physician from any web-enabled device, with no upfront paywalls, waits or appointments. The new platform's chat-first, continuous-conversation design allows members to control the flow of the conversation and check in whenever it fits in their day. The conversation will end only when they've gotten the guidance and peace of mind they need to manage their health issue.

"With CirrusMD, we are challenging the traditional views on what kind of experience can be delivered via virtual care," said Dr. Cheryl Pegus, President of Consumer Health Solutions and Chief Medical Officer for Regence. "By offering more convenient, economically sustainable options, we can deliver better patient care, build greater member loyalty and reduce overall healthcare costs, all without sacrificing quality."

CirrusMD's market-tested, experience-driven platform will enable faster, easier care access, deeper conversations between patients and providers, and more complete guidance through a patient's entire care experience. CirrusMD and Regence's customized solution and clinically aligned approach will also enable improved site-of-care management and full-service guidance to trusted in-network resources when necessary.

"Ask a Doctor helps set Regence apart by providing better access and improved choice in how members can connect with quality care," said Blake McKinney, MD, co-founder and Chief Medical Officer at CirrusMD. "Regence and CirrusMD have a shared vision to deliver a seamless care experience throughout the entire health care journey and we are looking forward to working together."

CirrusMD has driven annual platform utilization rates of up to 18% for its payer and employer partners and has helped generate significant loyalty and satisfaction results for industry leaders focused on providing the people they serve with better care experiences. Deployed in January 2020, Regence currently has 224,000 members able to access the 'Ask a Doctor – Secure Messaging' platform through CirrusMD, with an additional 316,000+ members gaining access upon their 2020 renewal date. CirrusMD is a separate and independent company that provides text-first virtual care solution services to Regence members.

Regence serves more than 3.1 million members through Regence BlueShield of Idaho, Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Oregon, Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Utah and Regence BlueShield (select counties in Washington). Each health plan is a nonprofit independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. Regence is part of a family of companies dedicated to transforming health care by delivering innovative products and services that change the way consumers nationwide experience health care. For more information, please visit regence.com.

CirrusMD leads the market in text-first virtual care solutions that deliver simpler access, personal connection and unbeatable care navigation. We deliver seamless virtual care that enables instant, human conversation between patients and an expert network of multi-specialty providers, connecting users to the resources they need to get and stay well - both on the platform, and off. Available to millions of eligible users across the country, we partner with the nation's leading health plans and employers to build trust, loyalty and better health through extraordinary virtual care experiences. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Denver, Colorado, CirrusMD is led by co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Andy Altorfer and co-founder and Chief Medical Officer Blake McKinney, M.D.

To learn more about CirrusMD's solutions, please visit us online at https://www.cirrusmd.com/.

