Cirtronics Highlights Transition to Manufacturing at Upcoming BIOMEDevice Conference

MILFORD, N.H., May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cirtronics, an experienced medical device contract manufacturer located in Southern New Hampshire, will host a panel at the upcoming BIOMEDevice Conference in Boston next week. The panel, Case Studies in Transition to Manufacturing will provide useful insights and examples for product design engineers, manufacturing engineers and engineering team leaders. The session is on Thursday, May 16, 3:00-4:00pm and features MedTech experts candidly sharing their perspectives taking medical device designs to full-scale production.

Andy McMillan, Chair of Cirtronics' Board of Advisors and Panel Moderator explains, "the group of experts will share their experiences of transitioning their medical devices from design to manufacturing. Panel members will focus on optimizing cost and quality in ways that align with the unique needs of each product."

After the initial panel discussion, each of the panelists, Doug Vincent, President & CEO, VentriFlo and Daemeon Pratt, NPI Engineering Manager, Nordson Medical, will participate in a Q&A conversation with the audience.

Cirtronics' Transition to Manufacturing (T2M) services include optimizing part sourcing, traceability, test development and verification, pilot production and manufacturing readiness strategy. These services are tailored to each of Cirtronics' customer's needs as they transition their product from design to manufacturing.

About Cirtronics

Cirtronics, located in Southern New Hampshire, offers expertise and experience manufacturing complex and quality-sensitive products for markets such as robotics, medical technology, security, defense, and other industrial applications. Cirtronics' fully integrated and responsive manufacturing and logistics services are tailored to the needs of each customer. This is Precision Engagement®. For more information visit www.cirtronics.com. Cirtronics is ISO 13485 certified, FDA and ITAR registered, and a Woman-Owned Small Business.

