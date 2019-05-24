CIS B2C E-Commerce Market 2016-2023F: Overview, Trends, Sales, Users, Products, Pyaments, Delivery & Key Players
May 24, 2019, 11:30 ET
DUBLIN, May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "CIS B2C E-Commerce Market 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
B2C E-Commerce's share of retail is still small in the CIS. While consumers across China, the USA and the UK already make more than 10% of their purchases online, B2C E-Commerce's share of total retail sales in the countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States is still in the single digits. This indicates an untapped growth potential for digital commerce in this region, driven by increasing consumer adoption rates, the report reveals.
Mobile shopping is gaining popularity
Shoppers in Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Ukraine are growing more comfortable with shopping on local and international E-Commerce platforms. Furthermore, a growing share of purchases is taking place on mobile. For example, almost one in two digital buyers in Ukraine make purchases via mobile apps, according to a survey cited in the report.
Internet and online shopper penetration is expected to grow
Azerbaijan and Georgia are also witnessing strong growth in E-Commerce, although online shopper penetration in these countries remains relatively low. In 2018, just above one-fifth of connected consumers in Georgia made purchases online. In the next few years, both the Internet and online shopper penetration in these markets is expected to increase, encouraging further development of B2C E-Commerce.
Key Topics Covered:
1.Management Summary
2. Russia
2.1. Overview
- B2C E-Commerce Market Overview and International Comparisons, April 2019
2.2. Trends
- B2C E-Commerce Sales, by Domestic and Cross-Border, in RUB billion, 2018-2023f
- Breakdown of Cross-Border Online Spending and Number of Shipments by Country, in %, 2017
- Usage of Mobile Devices to Access the Internet, in % of Internet Users by Gender, Area and Total, 2018
- Social Commerce Shopper Penetration, in % of Internet Users, and Types of Social Commerce Platforms Used, in % of Social Commerce Shoppers, 2018
- Top 10 Social Commerce Shopping Platforms, in % of Social Commerce Shoppers, 2018
2.3. Sales
- B2C E-Commerce Sales, in RUB billion, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, by Segment, 2016 -2018
- B2C E-Commerce Sales Forecasts, in RUB billion, by Five Comparative Estimates, 2016 - 2023f
- B2C E-Commerce Share of Total Retail Sales, by Non-Grocery Goods and Total Retail, in %, 2016-2018
- B2C E-Commerce Share of Total Retail Sales, in %, 2018 & 2024f
2.4. Users
- Number of Active Internet Users, in millions, and Penetration, in % of Population, 2013 - 2018
- Number of Online Shoppers, in millions, and Penetration, in % of Population, 2013 - 2018
- Online Shopper Penetration by Age Group, Gender and Location Type, in % of Population, 2018
- Reasons for Not Shopping Online, in % of Individuals Who Do Not Shop Online, 2017 & 2018
2.5. Products
- Top 10 Product Categories Purchased Online, in % of Online Shoppers, 2018
- Product Categories Purchased Online, in % of Online Shoppers, 2017 & 2018
2.6. Payment
- Breakdown of Last Online Purchase from a Russian Online Store by Payment Method, in %, 2017 & 2018
- Online Payment Services Used to Pay for Products and Services Online, in % of Internet Users in Large Cities, 2017 & 2018
2.7. Delivery
- Breakdown of B2C E-Commerce Delivery Time, in % of Deliveries, 2018
- Number of Parcels Delivered in E-Commerce, by Delivery Method, in millions, Share, in % of Total Number of Parcels, and Change, in %, 2016 & 2018
2.8. Players
- Top 20 Online Shops, Ranked by Sales, incl. E-Commerce Sales, in RUB million, Number of Orders, in thousands, Average Check, in RUB, Y-o-Y Change, and Main Product Category, 2018
3. Ukraine
3.1. Overview
- Overview and International Comparisons, March 2019
3.2. Trends
- Breakdown of Devices Used for Online Shopping, in % of Online Purchases, 2018
- Share of Internet Users Who Research Product Information and Place Orders Online via Smartphone, in %, 2018
- Share of Online Shoppers Purchasing via Mobile Shopping Apps, in %, 2018
- Share of Online Shoppers Placing Orders Online via Social Networks, in %, 2017
3.3. Sales
- B2C E-Commerce Sales, in UAH billion, 2016 - 2019f
- B2C E-Commerce Share of Total Retail Sales, in %, 2018
3.4. Users
- Internet Penetration, in % of Individuals, 2010 - 2019f
- Online Shopper Penetration, in % of Individuals, 2012 - 2018
- Breakdown of Online Shoppers, by Age Group and Gender, in %, 2018
3.5. Products
- Top Product Categories Purchased Online, in % of Online Shoppers, 2018
- Breakdown of E-Commerce Sales of Electronics Products by Category, in %, 2018
3.6. Payment
- Breakdown of Payment Methods Preferred in E-Commerce, in % of Online Shoppers, April 2018
3.7. Delivery
- Delivery Methods Preferred in E-Commerce, in % of Online Shoppers, April 2018
3.8. Players
- Top E-Commerce Websites Used, in % of Online Shoppers, 2018
- Top 3 Reasons for Buying Online From a Particular Website, in % of Online Shoppers, 2018
4. Kazakhstan
4.1. Overview
- Overview of B2C E-Commerce Market and Trends, February 2019
4.2. Trends
- Breakdown of Internet Traffic by Device, in %, 2018
- Breakdown of Devices Used for Online Shopping, in % of Online Shoppers, 2017
- Location of E-Commerce Merchants Purchased from, in % of Internet Users, 2017 & 2018
- Cross-Border E-Commerce Transactions with Cards Issued in Kazakhstan, by Value, in KZT million, and Volume, in thousands, 2013 - 2017
- Breakdown of Products Purchased Cross-Border, in % Cross-Border of Online Shoppers, 2017
4.3. Sales
- Domestic Retail E-Commerce Sales, in KZT million and in % of Total Retail Sales, Domestic Wholesale E-Commerce Sales, in KZT million and in % of Total Wholesale Sales, and E-Commerce Sales of Services*, in KZT million, 2013 - 2017 & H1 2018
- Breakdown of B2C E-Commerce Sales by Goods and Services, in %, January - August 2018
- Retail E-Commerce Sales, in USD million, and Share of Total Retail Sales, 2016 - 2021f
- Total E-Commerce Sales, in USD million, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2017- 2019f
4.4. Users
- Internet Penetration, in % of Individuals, 2010 - 2018
- Online Shopper Penetration, in % of Internet Users, 2017 & 2018
- Breakdown of Online Shoppers, by Age Group and Gender, in %, 2017
- Perceived Barriers to E-Commerce, in % of Internet Users, 2018
- Breakdown of Online Shoppers, by Total Online Spending, in %, 2017 & 2018
4.5. Products
- Product Categories Purchased Online, in % of Online Shoppers, 2017 & 2018
- Average Check in Online Shopping, in KZT thousand, by Product Category, December 2017 & December 2018
4.6. Payment
- Share of Online Shoppers Paying Online Compared to Cash on Delivery, in %, 2017
- Payment Methods Used in E-Commerce, in % of Online Shoppers, 2017 & 2018
- Number and Value of Online Payment Transactions with Bank Cards, in thousands and in KZT million, and Share of Total Bank Card Payments Number and Value, in %, June 2018 - January 2019
4.7. Delivery
- Problems Encountered When Shopping Online, in % of Online Shoppers, 2017 & 2018
4.8. Players
- B2C E-Commerce Sales by Category of Players, in %, January - August 2018
- Overview of Top 10 B2C E-Commerce Companies, Ranked by Revenue, 2017
5. Belarus
5.1. Overview
- Overview and International Comparisons, March 2019
5.2. Trends
- Breakdown of Online Purchases by Device Used, by Age Group, in % of Online Shoppers, March 2018
- Top 5 Reasons to Shop from Cross-Border Websites, in % of Online Shoppers, March 2018
5.3. Sales
- B2C E-Commerce Sales, in USD million, 2017 & 2018
- B2C E-Commerce Share of Total Retail Sales, in %, 2017 & 2018
5.4. Users
- Internet Penetration, in % of Individuals, 2010 - 2017
- Online Shopper Penetration, in % of Individuals, March 2018
- Breakdown of Online Shoppers by Those Who Purchase Most Products Online, Purchase Equally Over the Internet and In-Store, Purchase Over the Internet Sometimes, but Prefer In-Store Shopping and Who Rarely Purchase Online, in %, March 2018
5.5. Products
- Products Purchased Online, by Purchased in the Last 12 Months, Purchased Most Frequently in the Past Year and Purchased at Least Once Online, in % of Online Shoppers, March 2018
5.6. Payment
- Breakdown of Payment Methods Used in E-Commerce, in % of Online Shoppers, 2018
5.7. Delivery
- Breakdown of Delivery Options Used in E-Commerce, in % of Deliveries, November 2018
5.8. Players
- Top E-Commerce Websites Used, in % of Online Shoppers, March 2018
6. Azerbaijan
6.1. Overview
6.2. Trends
- Breakdown of Internet Traffic by Device, in %, 2018
- Breakdown of Households with Internet Access by Type of Internet Connection, in %, 2013 - 2017
6.3. Sales
- B2C E-Commerce Sales, in AZN million, 2016 & 2017
6.4. Users
- Internet Penetration, in % of Individuals, 2010 - 2017
- Breakdown of Internet Users, by Age Group, in %, 2017
- Breakdown of Main Purposes of Internet Usage, incl. Ordering or Selling Goods and Services, in % of Internet Users, 2017
6.5. Payment
- Credit Card and Debit Card Ownership, in % of Population 15+, 2017
6.6. Players
- Overview of Popular Local Shopping Websites, incl. Category and Website Traffic Data, February 2019
7. Georgia
7.1. Overview
- B2C E-Commerce Overview and International Comparisons, February 2019
7.2. Trends
- Breakdown of Internet Traffic by Device, in %, 2018
- Purposes for Internet Use, in % of Individuals, in % of Internet Users, July 2018
7.3. Sales
- Internet Transactions with Payment Cards, incl. Number of Transactions, in thousands, and Value of Transactions, in GEL thousands, 2013 - 2018
7.4. Users
- Internet User Penetration, in % of Individuals, by Gender, Location, Age Group and Total, June 2017 & July 2018
- Breakdown of Frequency of Using Internet, in % Individuals, 2017
- Online Shopper Penetration, in % of Internet Users, by Gender, Location, Age Group and Total, June 2017 & July 2018
7.5. Payment
- Credit Card and Debit Card Ownership, in % of Population 15+, 2017
7.6. Delivery
- Delivery Methods and Costs Offered by Selected E-Commerce Players, February 2019
7.7. Players
- Selected Local B2C E-Commerce Websites by Total Number of Average Visits per Day, and Share of Traffic from Georgia, in %, February 2019
Companies Mentioned
- 21.vek
- AliExpress Ltd.
- Avito OOO
- Be.ge
- CITILINK
- DNS OOO
- Imart.ge
- Kufar
- OLX Inc.
- Psponline.ge
- Rozetka. Ua Ltd.
- Shop.az
- Tap.az
- Ucuztap.az
- VKontakte Ltd.
- Wildberries LLC
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4m5j5g
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article