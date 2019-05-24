CIS B2C E-Commerce Market 2016-2023F: Overview, Trends, Sales, Users, Products, Pyaments, Delivery & Key Players

DUBLIN, May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "CIS B2C E-Commerce Market 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

B2C E-Commerce's share of retail is still small in the CIS. While consumers across China, the USA and the UK already make more than 10% of their purchases online, B2C E-Commerce's share of total retail sales in the countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States is still in the single digits. This indicates an untapped growth potential for digital commerce in this region, driven by increasing consumer adoption rates, the report reveals.

Mobile shopping is gaining popularity

Shoppers in Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Ukraine are growing more comfortable with shopping on local and international E-Commerce platforms. Furthermore, a growing share of purchases is taking place on mobile. For example, almost one in two digital buyers in Ukraine make purchases via mobile apps, according to a survey cited in the report.

Internet and online shopper penetration is expected to grow

Azerbaijan and Georgia are also witnessing strong growth in E-Commerce, although online shopper penetration in these countries remains relatively low. In 2018, just above one-fifth of connected consumers in Georgia made purchases online. In the next few years, both the Internet and online shopper penetration in these markets is expected to increase, encouraging further development of B2C E-Commerce.

Key Topics Covered:



1.Management Summary



2. Russia

2.1. Overview

B2C E-Commerce Market Overview and International Comparisons, April 2019

2.2. Trends

B2C E-Commerce Sales, by Domestic and Cross-Border, in RUB billion, 2018-2023f

Breakdown of Cross-Border Online Spending and Number of Shipments by Country, in %, 2017

Usage of Mobile Devices to Access the Internet, in % of Internet Users by Gender, Area and Total, 2018

Social Commerce Shopper Penetration, in % of Internet Users, and Types of Social Commerce Platforms Used, in % of Social Commerce Shoppers, 2018

Top 10 Social Commerce Shopping Platforms, in % of Social Commerce Shoppers, 2018

2.3. Sales

B2C E-Commerce Sales, in RUB billion, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, by Segment, 2016 -2018

B2C E-Commerce Sales Forecasts, in RUB billion, by Five Comparative Estimates, 2016 - 2023f

B2C E-Commerce Share of Total Retail Sales, by Non-Grocery Goods and Total Retail, in %, 2016-2018

B2C E-Commerce Share of Total Retail Sales, in %, 2018 & 2024f

2.4. Users

Number of Active Internet Users, in millions, and Penetration, in % of Population, 2013 - 2018

Number of Online Shoppers, in millions, and Penetration, in % of Population, 2013 - 2018

Online Shopper Penetration by Age Group, Gender and Location Type, in % of Population, 2018

Reasons for Not Shopping Online, in % of Individuals Who Do Not Shop Online, 2017 & 2018

2.5. Products

Top 10 Product Categories Purchased Online, in % of Online Shoppers, 2018

Product Categories Purchased Online, in % of Online Shoppers, 2017 & 2018

2.6. Payment

Breakdown of Last Online Purchase from a Russian Online Store by Payment Method, in %, 2017 & 2018

Online Payment Services Used to Pay for Products and Services Online, in % of Internet Users in Large Cities, 2017 & 2018

2.7. Delivery

Breakdown of B2C E-Commerce Delivery Time, in % of Deliveries, 2018

Number of Parcels Delivered in E-Commerce, by Delivery Method, in millions, Share, in % of Total Number of Parcels, and Change, in %, 2016 & 2018

2.8. Players

Top 20 Online Shops, Ranked by Sales, incl. E-Commerce Sales, in RUB million, Number of Orders, in thousands, Average Check, in RUB, Y-o-Y Change, and Main Product Category, 2018

3. Ukraine

3.1. Overview

Overview and International Comparisons, March 2019

3.2. Trends

Breakdown of Devices Used for Online Shopping, in % of Online Purchases, 2018

Share of Internet Users Who Research Product Information and Place Orders Online via Smartphone, in %, 2018

Share of Online Shoppers Purchasing via Mobile Shopping Apps, in %, 2018

Share of Online Shoppers Placing Orders Online via Social Networks, in %, 2017

3.3. Sales

B2C E-Commerce Sales, in UAH billion, 2016 - 2019f

B2C E-Commerce Share of Total Retail Sales, in %, 2018

3.4. Users

Internet Penetration, in % of Individuals, 2010 - 2019f

Online Shopper Penetration, in % of Individuals, 2012 - 2018

Breakdown of Online Shoppers, by Age Group and Gender, in %, 2018

3.5. Products

Top Product Categories Purchased Online, in % of Online Shoppers, 2018

Breakdown of E-Commerce Sales of Electronics Products by Category, in %, 2018

3.6. Payment

Breakdown of Payment Methods Preferred in E-Commerce, in % of Online Shoppers, April 2018

3.7. Delivery

Delivery Methods Preferred in E-Commerce, in % of Online Shoppers, April 2018

3.8. Players

Top E-Commerce Websites Used, in % of Online Shoppers, 2018

Top 3 Reasons for Buying Online From a Particular Website, in % of Online Shoppers, 2018

4. Kazakhstan

4.1. Overview

Overview of B2C E-Commerce Market and Trends, February 2019

4.2. Trends

Breakdown of Internet Traffic by Device, in %, 2018

Breakdown of Devices Used for Online Shopping, in % of Online Shoppers, 2017

Location of E-Commerce Merchants Purchased from, in % of Internet Users, 2017 & 2018

Cross-Border E-Commerce Transactions with Cards Issued in Kazakhstan , by Value, in KZT million, and Volume, in thousands, 2013 - 2017

, by Value, in KZT million, and Volume, in thousands, 2013 - 2017 Breakdown of Products Purchased Cross-Border, in % Cross-Border of Online Shoppers, 2017

4.3. Sales

Domestic Retail E-Commerce Sales, in KZT million and in % of Total Retail Sales, Domestic Wholesale E-Commerce Sales, in KZT million and in % of Total Wholesale Sales, and E-Commerce Sales of Services*, in KZT million, 2013 - 2017 & H1 2018

Breakdown of B2C E-Commerce Sales by Goods and Services, in %, January - August 2018

Retail E-Commerce Sales, in USD million, and Share of Total Retail Sales, 2016 - 2021f

Total E-Commerce Sales, in USD million, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2017- 2019f

4.4. Users

Internet Penetration, in % of Individuals, 2010 - 2018

Online Shopper Penetration, in % of Internet Users, 2017 & 2018

Breakdown of Online Shoppers, by Age Group and Gender, in %, 2017

Perceived Barriers to E-Commerce, in % of Internet Users, 2018

Breakdown of Online Shoppers, by Total Online Spending, in %, 2017 & 2018

4.5. Products

Product Categories Purchased Online, in % of Online Shoppers, 2017 & 2018

Average Check in Online Shopping, in KZT thousand, by Product Category, December 2017 & December 2018

4.6. Payment

Share of Online Shoppers Paying Online Compared to Cash on Delivery, in %, 2017

Payment Methods Used in E-Commerce, in % of Online Shoppers, 2017 & 2018

Number and Value of Online Payment Transactions with Bank Cards, in thousands and in KZT million, and Share of Total Bank Card Payments Number and Value, in %, June 2018 - January 2019

4.7. Delivery

Problems Encountered When Shopping Online, in % of Online Shoppers, 2017 & 2018

4.8. Players

B2C E-Commerce Sales by Category of Players, in %, January - August 2018

Overview of Top 10 B2C E-Commerce Companies, Ranked by Revenue, 2017

5. Belarus

5.1. Overview

Overview and International Comparisons, March 2019

5.2. Trends

Breakdown of Online Purchases by Device Used, by Age Group, in % of Online Shoppers, March 2018

Top 5 Reasons to Shop from Cross-Border Websites, in % of Online Shoppers, March 2018

5.3. Sales

B2C E-Commerce Sales, in USD million, 2017 & 2018

B2C E-Commerce Share of Total Retail Sales, in %, 2017 & 2018

5.4. Users

Internet Penetration, in % of Individuals, 2010 - 2017

Online Shopper Penetration, in % of Individuals, March 2018

Breakdown of Online Shoppers by Those Who Purchase Most Products Online, Purchase Equally Over the Internet and In-Store, Purchase Over the Internet Sometimes, but Prefer In-Store Shopping and Who Rarely Purchase Online, in %, March 2018

5.5. Products

Products Purchased Online, by Purchased in the Last 12 Months, Purchased Most Frequently in the Past Year and Purchased at Least Once Online, in % of Online Shoppers, March 2018

5.6. Payment

Breakdown of Payment Methods Used in E-Commerce, in % of Online Shoppers, 2018

5.7. Delivery

Breakdown of Delivery Options Used in E-Commerce, in % of Deliveries, November 2018

5.8. Players

Top E-Commerce Websites Used, in % of Online Shoppers, March 2018

6. Azerbaijan

6.1. Overview

6.2. Trends

Breakdown of Internet Traffic by Device, in %, 2018

Breakdown of Households with Internet Access by Type of Internet Connection, in %, 2013 - 2017

6.3. Sales

B2C E-Commerce Sales, in AZN million, 2016 & 2017

6.4. Users

Internet Penetration, in % of Individuals, 2010 - 2017

Breakdown of Internet Users, by Age Group, in %, 2017

Breakdown of Main Purposes of Internet Usage, incl. Ordering or Selling Goods and Services, in % of Internet Users, 2017

6.5. Payment

Credit Card and Debit Card Ownership, in % of Population 15+, 2017

6.6. Players

Overview of Popular Local Shopping Websites, incl. Category and Website Traffic Data, February 2019

7. Georgia

7.1. Overview

B2C E-Commerce Overview and International Comparisons, February 2019

7.2. Trends

Breakdown of Internet Traffic by Device, in %, 2018

Purposes for Internet Use, in % of Individuals, in % of Internet Users, July 2018

7.3. Sales

Internet Transactions with Payment Cards, incl. Number of Transactions, in thousands, and Value of Transactions, in GEL thousands, 2013 - 2018

7.4. Users

Internet User Penetration, in % of Individuals, by Gender, Location, Age Group and Total, June 2017 & July 2018

& Breakdown of Frequency of Using Internet, in % Individuals, 2017

Online Shopper Penetration, in % of Internet Users, by Gender, Location, Age Group and Total, June 2017 & July 2018

7.5. Payment

Credit Card and Debit Card Ownership, in % of Population 15+, 2017

7.6. Delivery

Delivery Methods and Costs Offered by Selected E-Commerce Players, February 2019

7.7. Players

Selected Local B2C E-Commerce Websites by Total Number of Average Visits per Day, and Share of Traffic from Georgia , in %, February 2019

Companies Mentioned



21.vek

AliExpress Ltd.

Avito OOO

Be.ge

CITILINK

DNS OOO

Imart.ge

Kufar

OLX Inc.

Psponline.ge

Rozetka. Ua Ltd.

Shop.az

Tap.az

Ucuztap.az

VKontakte Ltd.

Wildberries LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4m5j5g

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

