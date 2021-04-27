CIS Mobile Announces altOS 11

ASHBURN, Va., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CIS Mobile, a mobile security leader, announced the availability of altOS 11, based on Android 11, on the Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, and Pixel 4a smartphones. Government customers can now enjoy the latest features, and convenience of the Android ecosystem of applications, with the added strong security protections for high risk users delivered by the altOS platform.

CIS Mobile's altOS is a security-enhanced Android operating system designed with the security and privacy features and controls needed for sensitive government use cases, It is used by multiple government intelligence and defense agencies around the world. Unauthorized data collection and user tracking by third parties remains a substantial threat on the commercial smartphones used by many government entities. altOS is specifically designed to disable these capabilities and to ensure the government customer is fully in control at all times. altOS' cutting edge features have enabled innovative uses to achieve new milestones in mobile device deployment, including use in secure facilities by intelligence agencies.

"altOS 11 brings a host of privacy and security features designed to protect both the data and the users performing the government mission. altOS users get the latest Android operating system and smartphone hardware, but they are protected against the pervasive threats of 3rd party tracking, privacy and security threats. It's the state of the art in secure government mobility," said Bill Anderson, CIS Mobile President.

altOS 11.0 is available today to new and existing customers and partners, and will be rolled out to existing deployments in the coming weeks.

About CIS Mobile

CIS Mobile is the subsidiary of CIS Secure, an industry leader and global provider for designing and manufacturing secure communications and computing solutions for Governments and Enterprises. With headquarters in the Washington, DC metropolitan area, the company operates a state-of-the-art 65,000 square foot NSA certified TEMPEST manufacturing and testing facility.

CIS Mobile has a mission to address Government needs for a modern, convenient, and secure mobility platform.

