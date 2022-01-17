CIS Secure Announces TSG Certified Cisco DX80

ASHBURN, Va., Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CIS Secure, the world leader in secure collaboration solutions, today announced the industry's first TSG-certified Video Telepresence Conferencing (VTC) platform, based on Cisco's Webex DX80. The CIS Secure DX80 is a highly versatile, all-in-one desktop collaboration endpoint featuring HD video, unified communications and a 23" display for a laptop or desktop with content sharing capabilities.

CIS Secure is the first company to receive approval from the National Telecommunications Security Working Group (NTSWG) for the DX80, validating compliance with the Committee on National Security Systems Instruction (CNSSI) 5000 Annex K providing guidance on VTC security. The TSG-compliant modifications to the DX80 provide the additional audio and video security measures to protect sensitive communications. In addition to the DX80's TSG-certification, it has also been engineered to protect against electromagnetic emissions providing a robust security platform for securing the communications channel.

"Video is a key part of the modern communications environment and the DX80 seamlessly blends it into an intuitive, always-on, multi-faceted desktop platform that allows for secure collaboration." said William Hargreaves, Chief Technology Officer of CIS Secure. "As a TSG-certified device, the DX80 offers our clients the confidence to leverage the full range of collaborative capabilities from a secure endpoint. CIS Secure understands how to deploy a wide range of integrated security solutions, from mobile phones to laptops to collaboration devices, and CIS Secure's DX80 reflects the company's skill in design, innovation and technical performance. The DX80 is part of CIS Secure's strategic approach to expanding our portfolio with a focus on secure collaboration solutions."

CIS Secure enables civilian and defense clients to collaborate by securing the mission and the DX80 is part of an enhanced, growing secure collaboration portfolio. The DX80 registers to Cisco VCS and Session Initiation Protocol (SIP)-based call controls, Cisco Unified Communications Manager, the Cisco Hosted Collaboration Solution (HCS) and to Cisco Webex. The DX80 is designed for use in secure, indoor office environments. Click here for additional information.

About CIS Secure

CIS is the world's leading provider of secure communications and computing solutions for government and commercial customers. CIS designs and manufactures a wide range of products and IT equipment to support stringent government security requirements. Our customers include organizations and communities throughout global defense, intelligence, law enforcement, and homeland security whose missions depend heavily on their ability to communicate and securely exchange information while operating in challenging physical environments.

CIS Secure is an ISO 9001 certified manufacturer, and CIS Labs is an NSA Certified TEMPEST Manufacturer and Test facility. For additional information, visit our website: https://www.cissecure.com/.

SOURCE CIS Secure Computing, Inc.