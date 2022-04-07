CISA Adds SecurityScorecard to Free Cybersecurity Resources for Vulnerable Critical Infrastructure Sectors

SecurityScorecard has been added to the catalog of Free Cybersecurity Services and Tools, established by CISA Tweet this

"SecurityScorecard pioneered assessments that use metrics and readings to provide organizations with a complete picture of cyber risk exposure," said Sachin Bansal, Chief Business and Legal Officer of SecurityScorecard. "As threat actors proliferate and the world grows increasingly more risk-averse, our security ratings and data provide the valuable insights needed to maintain a more resilient posture. We are pleased to work with CISA to expand access to this much needed resource."

According to the CISA website, it "applies neutral principles and criteria to add items and maintains sole and unreviewable discretion over the determination of items included. CISA does not attest to the suitability or effectiveness of these services and tools for any particular use case. CISA does not endorse any commercial product or service. Any reference to specific commercial products, processes, or services by service mark, trademark, manufacturer, or otherwise, does not constitute or imply their endorsement, recommendation, or favoring by CISA."

SecurityScorecard currently rates more than 12 million entities globally and uses non-intrusive proprietary methods to continuously monitor across 10 risk categories (e.g., network security, patching cadence, endpoint security, etc.) to instantly deliver an easy-to-understand 'A' through 'F' rating. On a daily basis, these ratings are updated based on objective, publicly available data that, similar to credit ratings, provides an 'outside-in' view of an entity's security posture.

For more information on the SecurityScorecard cyber risk ratings platform, please visit https://securityscorecard.com/free-security-ratings.

About SecurityScorecard

Funded by world-class investors including Evolution Equity Partners, Silver Lake Waterman, Sequoia Capital, GV, Riverwood Capital, and others, SecurityScorecard is the global leader in cybersecurity ratings with more than 12 million companies continuously rated. Founded in 2013 by security and risk experts Dr. Aleksandr Yampolskiy and Sam Kassoumeh, SecurityScorecard's patented rating technology is used by over 30,000 organizations for enterprise risk management, third-party risk management, board reporting, due diligence, cyber insurance underwriting, and regulatory oversight. SecurityScorecard is the first cybersecurity ratings company to offer digital forensics and incident response services, providing a 360-degree approach to security prevention and response for its worldwide customer and partner base. SecurityScorecard continues to make the world a safer place by transforming the way companies understand, improve and communicate cybersecurity risk to their boards, employees and vendors. Every organization has the universal right to their trusted and transparent Instant SecurityScorecard rating. For more information, visit securityscorecard.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE SecurityScorecard