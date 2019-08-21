Cisco & NTT Ltd. Named to Fortune's Change the World List

SAN JOSE, Calif. and LONDON, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco and NTT Ltd. were recently selected for Fortune's fifth annual Change the World list, recognizing both companies, and their partnership, as leaders among the Fortune Global 500 in addressing the world's biggest challenges and for their efforts to "do well by doing good."

This year's joint recognition of NTT Ltd. and Cisco highlights the unique impact businesses can have in communities around the world through their partners. As partner-led businesses, NTT Ltd. and Cisco have unique cultures that focus on combining their scale in ways to maximize impact beyond what they could do alone. This is also the second consecutive year that Cisco has been recognized on the Change the World list, highlighting the company's ongoing social impact initiatives - the most significant being the more than $3 billion invested in its Networking Academy program.

As part of its Change the World list, Fortune chose to recognize Connected Conservation, a joint initiative between Cisco and Dimension Data, an organization that has recently merged with 28 brands to form NTT Ltd., a leading global technology services company.

Connected Conservation was designed to leverage technology to combat the threat of human poaching of endangered wildlife species. In 2015, South Africa estimated that a rhino was being lost every eight hours. In response, Cisco partnered with Dimension Data to launch Connected Conservation in 2015. Using a combination of Cisco technology to provide round-the-clock surveillance of parks and monitor suspicious activity, the pilot helped reduce poaching in the reserve by 96 percent in the first 18 months with a 100 percent reduction in poaching in 2017 and 2018. Cisco, NTT Ltd., and others are expanding the reach of this project to other areas in Africa.

"We are extremely proud of the work we've been able to accomplish in partnership with Cisco," said Doc Watson, Group Executive – Global Cisco Alliance at NTT Ltd. "What began with a number of pilot installations, has now matured into a program that has had real impact in protecting both the land and the animals that inhabit it. This wouldn't have been possible without the partnership and combined technological expertise of NTT Ltd. and Cisco."

"The ability to leverage our technology to help address social challenges is a unique part of our culture," said Fran Katsoudas, Chief People Officer, Cisco. "Our work with NTT Ltd. to massively scale the best possible solutions using Cisco technology and NTT resources is something we're extremely proud of and we look forward to driving more positive change with our partners around the world."

In addition to Connected Conservation with NTT Ltd., Cisco is also engaged in other programs designed to drive positive change in the world. As part of a larger effort to positively impact one billion people by 2025, Cisco Networking Academy is an education program that brings IT and networking skills to students of all ages around the world. Cisco also announced a partnership with Global Citizen to provide technology, content, and storytelling platforms to help fuel the United Nations Global Goals for Sustainable Development to end extreme poverty by 2030.

Using the network, cyber security, and collaboration technology, Cisco and its partners are building solutions for global homelessness, providing greater access to physical and mental healthcare, educating and developing workforces, and creating financial inclusion.

