Cisco Acclaimed by Frost & Sullivan for Offering Unprecedented Visibility and Security for Industrial Networks with Its Cyber Vision Platform

"With Cyber Vision, Cisco offers a holistic approach to help industrial organizations and critical infrastructures protect operations against cyber threats. Cyber Vision extends the capabilities of Cisco's IT security platforms to the OT space by providing full visibility into what is connected, detecting intrusions and abnormal behaviors," said Samir Sakpal, Consulting Director at Frost & Sullivan. "The platform helps ensure process integrity, drive regulatory compliance and enforce security policies through seamless integration with the IT SOC and easy deployment within the industrial network."

Cisco can uniquely run this Cyber Vision feature within network switches, routers, and gateways, which makes the overall solution simpler to deploy and dramatically reduces its total cost of ownership because the networking team does not have to deploy, maintain, or manage a fleet of security appliances. Importantly, a networking team does not have to build a separate network to carry the additional traffic created by these appliances to the central analytics platform. Furthermore, the platform offers mechanisms for control engineers to comment on vulnerabilities, anomalies, and events so that IT security experts have context and can act accordingly.

Cisco integrated Cyber Vision into its wide suite of security products, such as Firepower firewalls, Stealthwatch network anomaly detection,Talos threat intelligence and SecureX Threat Response, providing users with a seamless experience when investigating and remediating a threat within an industrial network. Cisco provides Cyber Vision as both a product and as a range of services, such as advisory, implementation, optimization, and support. To help OT customers begin their cybersecurity journey, the company presents a consultative assessment and an in-depth proof of concept.

"Cyber Vision goes beyond traditional IoT/OT cybersecurity solutions. It bridges the gap between IT and OT by embedding security features within industrial networks and adding OT context and threat detection to the entire range of Cisco IT security solutions, enabling industrial organizations to build a truly converged IT/OT security strategy," noted Sakpal. "Overall, the Cyber Vision IoT/OT cybersecurity technology, combined with its experience with industrial network equipment, cybersecurity, and consulting services, positions Cisco to excel in the ICS cybersecurity industry."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to a company that develops a pioneering technology that enhances current products and enables the development of new products and applications. The award recognizes the high market acceptance potential of the recipient's technology.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

