Cisco Announces Intent To Acquire ThousandEyes

The combination of Cisco's expertise in network and application performance and ThousandEyes' visibility into the Internet will provide customers with an end-to-end view into the digital delivery of applications and services

Common tooling and sharing datasets for application and network health will help remove silos, giving IT teams real-time visibility into application performance degradation issues

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) today announced its intent to acquire privately held ThousandEyes, Inc. headquartered in San Francisco, CA. ThousandEyes' Internet and Cloud intelligence platform delivers deep visibility and insights into the digital delivery of applications and services over the Internet.

The last few years have seen a rapid acceleration of Cloud adoption, widespread use of SaaS applications, and a reliance on the Internet and networks outside of enterprise control. This increased dependence on the Internet and other third-party infrastructures, compounded over the past several months during the COVID-19 pandemic, substantially reduces the ability for enterprise IT teams to predict, visualize and control operational behavior. The result is often a chaotic and unmanageable IT environment that makes issue resolution a time-consuming ordeal that can potentially have a massive impact on customer experience, brand reputation and revenue.

By bringing together Cisco's strength in network and application performance with ThousandEyes' visibility into the Internet, customers will now have an end-to-end view into the digital delivery of applications and services over the Internet, allowing them to pinpoint deficiencies and improve network and application performance across enterprise and cloud networks. This acquisition will also empower enterprises to accelerate their digital transformation, no matter where they are in their journey, by delivering comprehensive visibility into applications and services delivered to customers and employees.

"I'm excited to welcome the ThousandEyes team to Cisco," said Todd Nightingale, senior vice president and general manager, Cisco Enterprise Networking and Cloud. "The combination of Cisco and ThousandEyes will enable deeper and broader visibility to pin-point deficiencies and improve the network and application performance across all networks. This will give customers end-to-end visibility when accessing cloud applications, and Internet Intelligence will improve networking reliability and the overall application experience."

Cisco will incorporate ThousandEyes' capabilities across Cisco's core Enterprise Networking and Cloud, and AppDynamics portfolios to enhance visibility across the enterprise, internet and the cloud. The acquisition is expected to close before the end of Cisco's Q1 FY'21. ThousandEyes will join Cisco's newly-formed Networking Services business unit, reporting to Todd Nightingale.

As part of the Networking Services business unit, ThousandEyes CEO and co-founder Mohit Lad will take on the role of GM of ThousandEyes, and Co-Founder, CTO Ricardo Oliveira will continue to drive ThousandEyes product vision and innovation strategy.

