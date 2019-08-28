Cisco Announces September 2019 Events with the Financial Community

SAN JOSE, Calif, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco today announced that it will participate in the following conferences with the financial community during the month of September. Sessions which offer a webcast can be accessed via Cisco's Investor Relations website at investor.cisco.com.

Citi 2019 Global Technology Conference

September 5, 2019

10:25 a.m. PT / 1:25 p.m. ET

New York, NY

Muninder Sambi, Vice President, Product Management, Enterprise Networking

JP Morgan U.S. All Stars Conference

September 17, 2019

Onsite 1x1 meetings

London, UK

Wendy Mars, Sr. Vice President, EMEAR

