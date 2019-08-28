Cisco Announces September 2019 Events with the Financial Community
Aug 28, 2019, 08:00 ET
SAN JOSE, Calif, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco today announced that it will participate in the following conferences with the financial community during the month of September. Sessions which offer a webcast can be accessed via Cisco's Investor Relations website at investor.cisco.com.
Citi 2019 Global Technology Conference
September 5, 2019
10:25 a.m. PT / 1:25 p.m. ET
New York, NY
Muninder Sambi, Vice President, Product Management, Enterprise Networking
JP Morgan U.S. All Stars Conference
September 17, 2019
Onsite 1x1 meetings
London, UK
Wendy Mars, Sr. Vice President, EMEAR
About Cisco
Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that has been making the Internet work since 1984. Our people, products, and partners help society securely connect and seize tomorrow's digital opportunity today. Discover more at newsroom.cisco.com and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.
Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks.
|
Investor Relations Contact:
|
Press Contact:
|
Marilyn Mora
|
Robyn Blum
|
Cisco
|
Cisco
|
408-527-7452
|
408-853-9848
SOURCE Cisco Systems, Inc.
Share this article