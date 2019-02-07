Cisco Completes Acquisition of Luxtera

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) today announced it has completed the acquisition of privately-held Luxtera, Inc, a semiconductor company that uses silicon photonics to build integrated optics capabilities for webscale and enterprise data centers, service provider market segments, and other customers. Cisco plans to incorporate Luxtera's technology across its intent-based networking portfolio, spanning enterprise, data center and service provider markets.

Cisco paid $660 million in cash and assumed equity awards for the acquisition of Luxtera.

