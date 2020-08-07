Cisco Completes Acquisition Of ThousandEyes

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) today announced it completed the acquisition of ThousandEyes. ThousandEyes' internet and cloud intelligence platform expands visibility and insights into the digital delivery of applications and services over the internet and the cloud. ThousandEyes enables organizations to visualize any network as if it was their own, quickly surface actionable insights, and collaborate and solve problems with service providers.

Cisco's strength in network and application performance, combined with visibility into the internet enabled by ThousandEyes, now allows customers to have an end-to-end view into the digital delivery of applications and services over the internet. This combination enables customers to pinpoint deficiencies and improve network and application performance across enterprise and cloud networks.

Cisco will incorporate ThousandEyes capabilities across Cisco's core Enterprise Networking and Cloud, and AppDynamics portfolios.

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide leader in technology that powers the internet.

