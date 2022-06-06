Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

News Summary

Cisco Board of Directors declares quarterly cash dividend

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) announced that earlier today its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.38 per common share to be paid on July 27, 2022, to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on July 6, 2022.

Cisco's previous quarterly dividend of $0.38 per common share was paid on April 27, 2022. Future dividends will be subject to Board approval.

