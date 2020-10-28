Cisco Delivers Security Portfolio Simplification that Achieves New Levels of Agility, Simplicity and Resiliency

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Cisco Security announced innovations to drive simplicity across the breadth of the portfolio, including XDR, Zero Trust and SASE.

Since its GA in June, Cisco SecureX, cloud-native security platform, which is adding more than 1,000 customers per month, is delivering results for customers, including 95 percent reduction in time to detect threats and 85 percent reduction in remediation time.

Partners can also deliver new ways for customers to advance their security maturity with Cisco Secure solutions and spread the cost over time at rates as low as zero percent.

Cisco Partner Summit -- Cisco is helping its customers and partners reimagine the way the workforce and workplace operates with new security innovations across the portfolio designed to offer greater agility, simplicity, and resiliency by addressing today's and tomorrow's ever-changing security challenges. Today, Cisco Security announced a number of platform innovations across the breath of the portfolio, including enhanced capabilities in Extended Detection and Response (XDR); Zero Trust; and Secure Access Services Edge (SASE).

"Looking forward, organizations will need to build a more resilient business where they can continue to thrive in the face of uncertainty," said Gee Rittenhouse, SVP and GM of Cisco's Security Business Group. "As we move to the next normal, we see an acceleration in new ways of working that require organizations to evolve their cybersecurity approach so people can securely connect from anywhere, anytime, and on any device. Cisco SecureX is built on the industry's broadest and most integrated portfolio that spans network, endpoint, cloud and applications, enabling customers and partners to protect how they work today and in new ways in the future."

Customers and partners who adopted a platform approach to manage security are seeing measurable outcomes that offer the simplicity and efficiency needed to stay one step ahead of attackers and deliver enhanced business resiliency. Cisco SecureX, the industry's broadest and most integrated cloud-native security platform, globally available since end of June is delivering on its core capabilities and measurable security outcomes to more than 4,000 organizations to date. Customers have validated that:

The platform provided a 95 percent reduction in time to detect threats, with a staggering 85 percent reduction in time to remediate.

More than half of customers reported saving up to six hours per week on incident response – totaling more than two full weeks saved per year on operations-focused responsibilities.

Eighty-two percent of customers emphasized the importance of our platform's ability to connect to 3rd party security tools for comprehensive investigations.

"It had been extremely easy to activate SecureX, said Wouter Hindriks, Team Lead Network & Security at Missing Piece. "It's a truly powerful tool that lets me easily automate actions based on any event. The third-party integrations give us the ability to tie private and public intel together from many different parties and sources for a single powerful security dashboard."

"Our security operations team is so new that we have visibility but no intelligence into our data. SecureX threat response is able to put two-and-two together to make sense of it all," said Lucas Maupin, Engineer, Volta Inc.

"SecureX, for us, has been the game changer. It's a crucial piece of the Cisco offering. It brings all of the Cisco security technologies together," said - Matthew Palm – CTO, R1i Technologies. "This has resulted in many of our customers who have a couple of Cisco technologies re-evaluate their security posture and are now looking to replace legacy point solutions with the Cisco platform. We have tied this into our customer success practice, and we have seen our opportunity and pipeline increase by 32 percent alone since July."

"SecureX delivers an exceptional platform experience for our customers that provides an integrated and holistic security approach, improved visibility across multiple products with integrated analytics, and enhanced operational efficiencies for threat management," said Kevin Critch, Ignite Security - Director of Security Solutions. "In fact we have a recent customer - a leading provider of integrated solutions across a diverse portfolio: heavy civil, industrial, services and maintenance, and marine - win where SecureX was the game-changer. It provided the customer with a reduction in complexity and reduced their time to detect and respond to threats."

To continue on our promise of offering the most trusted and secure solutions to customers and partners, Cisco Security is introducing platform innovations across the breadth of the portfolio including:

Extended Detection and Response (XDR)

SecureX delivers XDR capabilities and beyond, by providing sample workflows to help customers address common use cases, expanded SecureX ribbon capabilities, and analytics capabilities for enhanced insights.

Zero Trust for the Workforce

Duo, a foundational pillar of Cisco's Zero Trust solution, now automatically detects suspicious logins with machine learning and alerts security operations via API integrations with platforms such as SecureX.

Secure Access Services Edge (SASE)

Cisco SASE architecture connects customers' networking and IT environment with multi-function cloud security that's simple to deploy and manage. We provide seamless integrations with Cisco SD-WAN to protect branch offices and Secure VPN (formerly AnyConnect) to protect remote workers, without the need to add another agent. It also integrates with SecureX for better visibility and faster response actions.



Cisco Umbrella, the multi-function cloud security service at the heart of Cisco's SASE infrastructure, recently placed number one in threat detection with a 96.39 detection rating according to a study conducted by AV-TEST.

To further simplify security for customers and partners, for the first time in 13 years, Cisco reduced the number of product names by 50 percent to align to the Cisco SecureX platform strategy.

