Cisco Live 2020--Here's everything you need to know

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time in its 30 years, Cisco Live 2020 is an all-digital event. The conference will bring attendees everything from the annual customer and partner conference—online and for free. On June 2nd and 3rd on the Cisco Live website, Cisco will celebrate "Possibilities" with digital sessions, keynotes, innovation talks, technical education training, demos, and more. The all-digital experience is an innovative way to explore and imagine everything that's possible with technology. This year, over 80,000 attendees have registered to date, and the global Cisco Live community is ready to engage with how tech can best solve the world's most pressing issues.

Cisco will be making announcements across its networking, security, collaboration, applications, customer experience, and small business portfolios. In addition, Cisco will update on its corporate social responsibility efforts; the company plans to double down on its commitment to COVID-19 recovery and response. You can watch the keynotes here:

Opening Keynote



Tuesday, June 2 nd 9:00-10:00AM PT , 5:00-6:00PM CET

"Possibilities" with Chuck Robbins, chairman and CEO, Javed Khan, vice president and general manager of Webex, and Gee Rittenhouse, senior vice president and general manager of Cisco's Security Business Group.

Technology Keynote

Wednesday, June 3rd 9:00-10:00AM PT, 5:00-6:00PM CET

"The New World is Now" with Todd Nightingale, senior vice president and general manager of Cisco's Enterprise Networking and Cloud business, Jonathan Davidson, senior vice president and general manager of Cisco's Mass-Scale Infrastructure Group, Liz Centoni, senior vice president and general manager of Cisco IoT, and Alvio Barrios, senior vice president of Cisco's Americas Customer Experience group.

Keynotes will rebroadcast for 24 hours following the conclusion of each day's programming and all content shown on June 2 and 3 will be available on demand beginning June 4, 2020.

Attendees will be able to watch the conference on four different channels- Possibilities, Innovation, IT Heroes, and IT Leadership:

Possibilities

The Possibilities channel is for business and industry leaders, IT professionals, and global citizens who aim to improve the world. This channel will feature keynotes with Cisco executives, chats with change-makers, IT tech leaders, and customers.

Innovation

The Innovation channel is for the IT futurist in all of us, plus the network and systems architects who are looking to advance their technology roadmap. Featuring IT solutions and strategies that can help your business today, check out this channel for innovation talks, product and strategy overviews, and demos.

IT Heroes

Calling all technical experts for the IT Heroes channel–the builders, architects, and engineers. Application, DevOps, and security leaders will also enjoy this channel for technical education, breakout sessions, demos, and expert-led sessions.

IT Leadership

If you're a CIO, VP, or IT Director looking to innovate your strategy and help your organization succeed, check out the IT Leadership channel for industry perspectives, business strategies, and more. This channel is for those who want to add value, move the business forward, and grow their company culture.

Visit the Cisco Live website here for all of the latest announcements and details and be sure to follow along on social media using the hashtag #CiscoLive. We look forward to seeing you!

