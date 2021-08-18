Cisco Reports Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Aug 18, 2021, 16:05 ET

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 18, 2021 

News Summary:

  • Cisco ended fiscal 2021 strong with Q4 performance of $13.1 billion in revenue (up 8% year over year) and fiscal year revenue of $49.8 billion
  • Double digit order growth across all customer markets and geographies, including product order growth of 31% - strongest year-over-year growth in over a decade
  • Continued momentum in transforming our business delivering more software and subscriptions - achieved $4 billion in software revenue in Q4 (an increase of 6% with subscription revenue up 9% year over year) and $15 billion for the year (an increase of 7% with subscription revenue up 15% year over year)
  • Q4 Results:
    • Revenue: $13.1 billion
      • Increase of 8% year over year
    • Earnings per Share: GAAP: $0.71; Non-GAAP: $0.84
      • GAAP EPS increased 15% year over year
      • Non-GAAP EPS increased 5% year over year
  • FY 2021 Results:
    • Revenue: $49.8 billion 
      • Increase of 1% year over year
    • Earnings per Share: GAAP: $2.50; Non-GAAP: $3.22
      • GAAP EPS decreased 5% year over year
      • Non-GAAP EPS was flat year over year
  • Q1 Guidance:
    • Revenue: 7.5% to 9.5% growth year over year
    • Earnings per Share: GAAP: $0.61 to $0.66; Non-GAAP: $0.79 to $0.81
  • FY 2022 Guidance:
    • Revenue: 5% to 7% growth year over year
    • Earnings per Share: GAAP: $2.72 to $2.84; Non-GAAP: $3.38 to $3.45

Cisco today reported fourth quarter and fiscal year results for the period ended July 31, 2021. Cisco reported fourth quarter revenue of $13.1 billion, net income on a generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis of $3.0 billion or $0.71 per share, and non-GAAP net income of $3.6 billion or $0.84 per share.

"We continue to see great momentum in our business as customers are looking to modernize their organizations for agility and resiliency," said Chuck Robbins, Chair and CEO of Cisco. "The demand for Cisco technology is strong with our Q4 performance marking the highest product order growth in over a decade. With the power of our portfolio, we are well positioned to help our customers accelerate their digital transformation and thrive in a hybrid world."

"We executed exceptionally well delivering strong results across revenue, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP EPS and record operating cash flow," said Scott Herren, CFO of Cisco. "Our performance reflects the impact of our investments in high growth opportunities resulting in our strong product order growth. As we continue to drive our business model transformation to more recurring revenue, we now have built up over $30 billion in remaining performance obligations."

Q4 GAAP Results



Q4 FY 2021

Q4 FY 2020

Vs. Q4 FY 2020

Revenue

$

13.1

  billion

$

12.2

  billion

8%

Net Income

$

3.0

  billion

$

2.6

  billion

14%

Diluted Earnings per Share (EPS)

$

0.71

$

0.62

15%






















Q4 Non-GAAP Results













Q4 FY 2021

Q4 FY 2020

Vs. Q4 FY 2020

Net Income

$

3.6

  billion

$

3.4

  billion

5%

EPS

$

0.84

$

0.80

5%






















Fiscal Year GAAP Results













FY 2021

FY 2020

Vs. FY 2020

Revenue

$

49.8

  billion

$

49.3

  billion

1%

Net Income

$

10.6

  billion

$

11.2

  billion

(6)%

EPS

$

2.50

$

2.64

(5)%






















Fiscal Year Non-GAAP Results













FY 2021

FY 2020

Vs. FY 2020

Net Income

$

13.6

  billion

$

13.7

  billion

—%

EPS

$

3.22

$

3.21

—%

Reconciliations between net income, EPS, and other measures on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis are provided in the tables located in the section entitled "Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP Measures."

Financial Summary

All comparative percentages are on a year-over-year basis unless otherwise noted.

Q4 FY 2021 Highlights 

Revenue -- Total revenue was $13.1 billion, up 8%, with product revenue up 10% and service revenue up 3%. Revenue by geographic segment was: Americas up 8%, EMEA up 6%, and APJC up 13%. Product revenue was led by growth in Infrastructure Platforms, up 13% and Security, up 1%. Applications was down 1%.

Gross Margin -- On a GAAP basis, total gross margin, product gross margin, and service gross margin were 63.6%, 62.7%, and 66.2%, respectively, as compared with 63.2%, 61.2%, and 68.7%, respectively, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020.

On a non-GAAP basis, total gross margin, product gross margin, and service gross margin were 65.6%, 65.0%, and 67.4%, respectively, as compared with 65.0%, 63.2%, and 69.8%, respectively, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020.

Total gross margins by geographic segment were: 66.2% for the Americas, 65.0% for EMEA and 64.4% for APJC.

Operating Expenses -- On a GAAP basis, operating expenses were $4.8 billion, up 8%, and were 36.3% of revenue. Non-GAAP operating expenses were $4.2 billion, up 8%, and were 32.1% of revenue.

Operating Income -- GAAP operating income was $3.6 billion, up 10%, with GAAP operating margin of 27.2%. Non-GAAP operating income was $4.4 billion, up 10%, with non-GAAP operating margin at 33.5%.

Provision for Income Taxes -- The GAAP tax provision rate was 19.4%. The non-GAAP tax provision rate was 19.3%.

Net Income and EPS -- On a GAAP basis, net income was $3.0 billion, an increase of 14%, and EPS was $0.71, an increase of 15%. On a non-GAAP basis, net income was $3.6 billion, an increase of 5%, and EPS was $0.84, an increase of 5%. 

Cash Flow from Operating Activities -- $4.5 billion for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, an increase of 18% compared with $3.8 billion for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020.

FY 2021 Highlights

Revenue -- Total revenue was $49.8 billion, an increase of 1%.

Net Income and EPS -- On a GAAP basis, net income was $10.6 billion, a decrease of 6%, and EPS was $2.50, a decrease of 5%. On a non-GAAP basis, net income was $13.6 billion, flat compared to fiscal 2020, and EPS was flat at $3.22.

Cash Flow from Operating Activities -- $15.5 billion for fiscal 2021, flat compared with fiscal 2020.

Balance Sheet and Other Financial Highlights

Cash and Cash Equivalents and Investments -- $24.5 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, compared with $23.6 billion at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2021, and compared with $29.4 billion at the end of fiscal 2020.

Remaining Performance Obligations -- $30.9 billion, up 9% in total. Product remaining performance obligations were up 18% and service remaining performance obligations were up 3%.

Deferred Revenue -- $22.2 billion, up 8% in total, with deferred product revenue up 19%. Deferred service revenue was up 2%. 

Capital Allocation -- In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, we returned $2.4 billion to stockholders through share buybacks and dividends. We declared and paid a cash dividend of $0.37 per common share, or $1.6 billion, and repurchased approximately 15 million shares of common stock under our stock repurchase program at an average price of $53.30 per share for an aggregate purchase price of $791 million. The remaining authorized amount for stock repurchases under the program is $7.9 billion with no termination date.

Acquisitions

In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, we closed the following acquisitions:

  • Slido s.r.o., a privately held company that provides an audience interaction platform.
  • Sedonasys Systems Ltd., a privately held company which offers products that enable multi-vendor, multi-domain automation, and software-defined networking.
  • Kenna Security, Inc., a privately held cybersecurity company that provides risk-based vulnerability management technology which enables organizations to work cross-functionally to rapidly identify, prioritize and remediate cyber risks.
  • Involvio LLC, a privately held company that offers a suite of education-focused products that help colleges and universities improve student experience, engagement, and retention.
  • Socio Labs, Inc., a privately held company that offers a modern event technology platform designed to power the hybrid events of the future.

Guidance

Cisco expects to achieve the following results for the first quarter of fiscal 2022:

Q1 FY 2022

Revenue

7.5% to 9.5% growth Y/Y

Non-GAAP gross margin rate


63.5% - 64.5%

Non-GAAP operating margin rate


31.5% - 32.5%

Non-GAAP EPS


$0.79 - $0.81

Cisco estimates that GAAP EPS will be $0.61 to $0.66 for the first quarter of fiscal 2022.

Cisco expects to achieve the following results for fiscal 2022:

FY 2022

Revenue

5% to 7% growth Y/Y

Non-GAAP EPS


$3.38 - $3.45

Cisco estimates that GAAP EPS will be $2.72 to $2.84 for fiscal 2022.

Our Q1 FY 2022 and FY 2022 guidance assumes an effective tax provision rate of 19% for GAAP and non-GAAP results.

A reconciliation between the Guidance on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis is provided in the tables entitled "GAAP to non-GAAP Guidance" located in the section entitled "Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP Measures."

Editor's Notes:

  • Q4 fiscal year 2021 conference call to discuss Cisco's results along with its guidance will be held on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time. Conference call number is 1-888-848-6507 (United States) or 1-212-519-0847 (international).
  • Conference call replay will be available from 4:00 p.m. Pacific Time, August 18, 2021 to 4:00 p.m. Pacific Time, August 25, 2021 at 1-800-388-4923 (United States) or 1-203-369-3800 (international). The replay will also be available via webcast on the Cisco Investor Relations website at https://investor.cisco.com.
  • Additional information regarding Cisco's financials, as well as a webcast of the conference call with visuals designed to guide participants through the call, will be available at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time, August 18, 2021. Text of the conference call's prepared remarks will be available within 24 hours of completion of the call. The webcast will include both the prepared remarks and the question-and-answer session. This information, along with the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation information, will be available on the Cisco Investor Relations website at https://investor.cisco.com.

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In millions, except per-share amounts)

(Unaudited) 


Three Months Ended

Fiscal Year Ended

July 31,

2021

July 25,

2020

July 31,

2021

July 25,

2020

REVENUE:






Product

$

9,716

$

8,832

$

36,014

$

35,978

Service

3,410

3,322

13,804

13,323

Total revenue

13,126

12,154

49,818

49,301

COST OF SALES:






Product

3,628

3,429

13,300

13,199

Service

1,154

1,041

4,624

4,419

Total cost of sales

4,782

4,470

17,924

17,618

GROSS MARGIN

8,344

7,684

31,894

31,683

OPERATING EXPENSES:






Research and development

1,713

1,565

6,549

6,347

Sales and marketing

2,448

2,218

9,259

9,169

General and administrative

521

494

2,152

1,925

Amortization of purchased intangible assets

79

33

215

141

Restructuring and other charges

8

127

886

481

Total operating expenses

4,769

4,437

19,061

18,063

OPERATING INCOME

3,575

3,247

12,833

13,620

Interest income

130

187

618

920

Interest expense

(98)

(119)

(434)

(585)

Other income (loss), net

128

(9)

245

15

Interest and other income (loss), net

160

59

429

350

INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

3,735

3,306

13,262

13,970

Provision for income taxes

726

670

2,671

2,756

NET INCOME

$

3,009

$

2,636

$

10,591

$

11,214








Net income per share:






Basic

$

0.71

$

0.62

$

2.51

$

2.65

Diluted

$

0.71

$

0.62

$

2.50

$

2.64

Shares used in per-share calculation:






Basic

4,216

4,227

4,222

4,236

Diluted

4,238

4,244

4,236

4,254

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

REVENUE BY SEGMENT

(In millions, except percentages)



July 31, 2021


Three Months Ended

Fiscal Year Ended


Amount

Y/Y%

Amount

Y/Y%

Revenue:







Americas

$

7,731

8%

$

29,161

—%

EMEA

3,297

6%

12,951

2%

APJC

2,098

13%

7,706

5%

Total

$

13,126

8%

$

49,818

1%

Amounts may not sum and percentages may not recalculate due to rounding.

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

GROSS MARGIN PERCENTAGE BY SEGMENT

(In percentages)



July 31, 2021


Three Months Ended

Fiscal Year Ended

Gross Margin Percentage:



Americas

66.2%

66.9%

EMEA

65.0%

65.4%

APJC

64.4%

64.2%

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

REVENUE FOR GROUPS OF SIMILAR PRODUCTS AND SERVICES

(In millions, except percentages)



July 31, 2021


Three Months Ended

Fiscal Year Ended


Amount

Y/Y %

Amount

Y/Y %

Revenue:







Infrastructure Platforms

$

7,546

13%

$

27,109

—%

Applications

1,344

(1)%

5,504

(1)%

Security

823

1%

3,382

7%

Other Products

4

(42)%

19

(43)%

Total Product

9,716

10%

36,014

—%

Services

3,410

3%

13,804

4%

Total

$

13,126

8%

$

49,818

1%

Amounts may not sum and percentages may not recalculate due to rounding.

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In millions)

(Unaudited)


July 31,

2021

July 25,

2020

ASSETS


Current assets:


Cash and cash equivalents

$

9,175

$

11,809

Investments

15,343

17,610

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $109 at July 31, 2021 and $143 at July 25, 2020

5,766

5,472

Inventories

1,559

1,282

Financing receivables, net

4,380

5,051

Other current assets

2,889

2,349

Total current assets

39,112

43,573

Property and equipment, net

2,338

2,453

Financing receivables, net

4,884

5,714

Goodwill

38,168

33,806

Purchased intangible assets, net

3,619

1,576

Deferred tax assets

4,360

3,990

Other assets

5,016

3,741

TOTAL ASSETS

$

97,497

$

94,853

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY


Current liabilities:


Short-term debt

$

2,508

$

3,005

Accounts payable

2,362

2,218

Income taxes payable

801

839

Accrued compensation

3,818

3,122

Deferred revenue

12,148

11,406

Other current liabilities

4,620

4,741

Total current liabilities

26,257

25,331

Long-term debt

9,018

11,578

Income taxes payable

8,538

8,837

Deferred revenue

10,016

9,040

Other long-term liabilities

2,393

2,147

Total liabilities

56,222

56,933

Total equity

41,275

37,920

     TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

$

97,497

$

94,853

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In millions)

(Unaudited)


Fiscal Year Ended

July 31,

2021

July 25,

2020

Cash flows from operating activities:


Net income

$

10,591

$

11,214

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:


Depreciation, amortization, and other

1,862

1,808

Share-based compensation expense

1,761

1,569

Provision (benefit) for receivables

(6)

93

Deferred income taxes

(384)

(38)

(Gains) losses on divestitures, investments and other, net

(354)

(138)

Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions and divestitures:


Accounts receivable

(107)

(107)

Inventories

(244)

84

Financing receivables

1,577

(797)

Other assets

(797)

96

Accounts payable

(53)

141

Income taxes, net

(549)

(322)

Accrued compensation

643

(78)

Deferred revenue

1,560

2,011

Other liabilities

(46)

(110)

Net cash provided by operating activities

15,454

15,426

Cash flows from investing activities:


Purchases of investments

(9,328)

(9,212)

Proceeds from sales of investments

3,373

5,631

Proceeds from maturities of investments

8,409

7,975

Acquisitions, net of cash and cash equivalents acquired and divestitures

(7,038)

(327)

Purchases of investments in privately held companies

(175)

(190)

Return of investments in privately held companies

194

224

Acquisition of property and equipment

(692)

(770)

Proceeds from sales of property and equipment

28

179

Other

(56)

(10)

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

(5,285)

3,500

Cash flows from financing activities:


Issuances of common stock

643

655

Repurchases of common stock - repurchase program

(2,877)

(2,659)

Shares repurchased for tax withholdings on vesting of restricted stock units

(636)

(727)

Short-term borrowings, original maturities of 90 days or less, net

(5)

(3,470)

Repayments of debt

(3,000)

(6,720)

Dividends paid

(6,163)

(6,016)

Other

(1)

51

Net cash used in financing activities

(12,039)

(18,886)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

(1,870)

40

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of fiscal year

11,812

11,772

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of fiscal year

$

9,942

$

11,812




Supplemental cash flow information:


Cash paid for interest

$

438

$

603

Cash paid for income taxes, net

$

3,604

$

3,116

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

REMAINING PERFORMANCE OBLIGATIONS

(In millions, except percentages)


July 31, 2021

May 1, 2021

July 25, 2020

Amount

Y/Y %

Amount

Y/Y %

Amount

Y/Y %

Product

$

13,270

18

%

$

11,903

15

%

$

11,261

17

%

Service

17,623

3

%

16,235

7

%

17,093

9

%

Total

$

30,893

9

%

$

28,138

10

%

$

28,354

12

%

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

DEFERRED REVENUE

(In millions)


July 31,

2021

May 1,

2021

July 25,

2020

Deferred revenue:




Product

$

9,416

$

8,698

$

7,895

Service

12,748

12,191

12,551

Total

$

22,164

$

20,889

$

20,446

Reported as:




Current

$

12,148

$

11,492

$

11,406

Noncurrent

10,016

9,397

9,040

Total

$

22,164

$

20,889

$

20,446

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

DIVIDENDS PAID AND REPURCHASES OF COMMON STOCK

(In millions, except per-share amounts)



DIVIDENDS

STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM

TOTAL

Quarter Ended

Per Share

Amount

Shares

Weighted-

Average Price

per Share

Amount

Amount

Fiscal 2021











July 31, 2021

$

0.37

$

1,562

15

$

53.30

$

791

$

2,353

May 1, 2021

$

0.37

$

1,560

10

$

48.71

$

510

$

2,070

January 23, 2021

$

0.36

$

1,521

19

$

42.82

$

801

$

2,322

October 24, 2020

$

0.36

$

1,520

20

$

40.44

$

800

$

2,320













Fiscal 2020











July 25, 2020

$

0.36

$

1,525



$



$



$

1,525

April 25, 2020

$

0.36

$

1,519

25

$

39.71

$

981

$

2,500

January 25, 2020

$

0.35

$

1,486

18

$

46.71

$

870

$

2,356

October 26, 2019

$

0.35

$

1,486

16

$

48.91

$

768

$

2,254

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

GAAP TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME

(In millions)


Three Months Ended

Fiscal Year Ended

July 31,

2021

July 25,

2020

July 31,

2021

July 25,

2020

GAAP net income

$

3,009

$

2,636

$

10,591

$

11,214

Adjustments to cost of sales:






Share-based compensation expense

67

61

275

237

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

199

157

698

611

Acquisition-related/divestiture costs

1



4

3

Legal and indemnification settlements/charges





43

4

Total adjustments to GAAP cost of sales

267

218

1,020

855

Adjustments to operating expenses:






Share-based compensation expense

357

332

1,460

1,307

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

79

33

215

141

Acquisition-related/divestiture costs

109

55

288

246

Significant asset impairments and restructurings

8

127

886

481

Total adjustments to GAAP operating expenses

553

547

2,849

2,175

Adjustments to interest and other income (loss), net:






Acquisition-related/divestiture costs





4


(Gains) and losses on equity investments

(154)

2

(285)

(97)

Total adjustments to GAAP interest and other income (loss), net

(154)

2

(281)

(97)

Total adjustments to GAAP income before provision for income taxes

666

767

3,588

2,933

Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

(199)

(175)

(702)

(722)

Significant tax matters

76

166

159

233

Total adjustments to GAAP provision for income taxes

(123)

(9)

(543)

(489)

Non-GAAP net income

$

3,552

$

3,394

$

13,636

$

13,658

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

GAAP TO NON-GAAP EPS


Three Months Ended

Fiscal Year Ended

July 31,

2021

July 25,

2020

July 31,

2021

July 25,

2020

GAAP EPS

$

0.71

$

0.62

$

2.50

$

2.64

Adjustments to GAAP:






Share-based compensation expense

0.10

0.09

0.41

0.36

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

0.07

0.04

0.22

0.18

Acquisition-related/divestiture costs

0.03

0.01

0.07

0.06

Legal and indemnification settlements/charges





0.01


Significant asset impairments and restructurings



0.03

0.21

0.11

(Gains) and losses on equity investments

(0.04)



(0.07)

(0.02)

Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

(0.05)

(0.04)

(0.17)

(0.17)

Significant tax matters

0.02

0.04

0.04

0.05

Non-GAAP EPS

$

0.84

$

0.80

$

3.22

$

3.21

Amounts may not sum due to rounding.

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

GROSS MARGINS, OPERATING EXPENSES, OPERATING MARGINS, INTEREST AND OTHER INCOME (LOSS), NET, AND NET INCOME

(In millions, except percentages)


Three Months Ended

July 31, 2021

Product

Gross

Margin

Service

Gross

Margin

Total

Gross

Margin

Operating

Expenses

Y/Y

Operating

Income

Y/Y

Interest

and

other

income

(loss),

net

Net

Income

Y/Y

GAAP amount

$

6,088

$

2,256

$

8,344

$

4,769

8%

$

3,575

10%

$

160

$

3,009

14%

% of revenue

62.7

%

66.2

%

63.6

%

36.3

%


27.2

%


1.2

%

22.9

%

Adjustments to GAAP amounts:


















Share-based compensation expense

24

43

67

357



424





424


Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

199



199

79



278





278


Acquisition/divestiture-related costs

1



1

109



110





110


Significant asset impairments and restructurings







8



8





8


(Gains) and losses on equity investments















(154)

(154)


Income tax effect/significant tax matters

















(123)


Non-GAAP amount

$

6,312

$

2,299

$

8,611

$

4,216

8%

$

4,395

10%

$

6

$

3,552

5%

% of revenue

65.0

%

67.4

%

65.6

%

32.1

%


33.5

%


%

27.1

%


Three Months Ended

July 25, 2020

Product

Gross

Margin

Service

Gross

Margin

Total

Gross

Margin

Operating

Expenses

Operating

Income

Interest

and

other

income

(loss),

net

Net

Income

GAAP amount

$

5,403

$

2,281

$

7,684

$

4,437

$

3,247

$

59

$

2,636

% of revenue

61.2

%

68.7

%

63.2

%

36.5

%

26.7

%

0.5

%

21.7

%

Adjustments to GAAP amounts:












Share-based compensation expense

24

37

61

332

393



393

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

157



157

33

190



190

Acquisition/divestiture-related costs







55

55



55

Significant asset impairments and restructurings







127

127



127

(Gains) and losses on equity investments











2

2

Income tax effect/significant tax matters













(9)

Non-GAAP amount

$

5,584

$

2,318

$

7,902

$

3,890

$

4,012

$

61

$

3,394

% of revenue

63.2

%

69.8

%

65.0

%

32.0

%

33.0

%

0.5

%

27.9

%

Amounts may not sum and percentages may not recalculate due to rounding.

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

GROSS MARGINS, OPERATING EXPENSES, OPERATING MARGINS, INTEREST AND OTHER INCOME (LOSS), NET, AND NET INCOME

(In millions, except percentages)


Fiscal Year Ended

July 31, 2021

Product

Gross

Margin

Service

Gross

Margin

Total

Gross

Margin

Operating

Expenses

Y/Y

Operating

Income

Y/Y

Interest

and

other

income

(loss),

net

Net

Income

Y/Y

GAAP amount

$

22,714

$

9,180

$

31,894

$

19,061

6%

$

12,833

(6)%

$

429

$

10,591

(6)%

% of revenue

63.1

%

66.5

%

64.0

%

38.3

%


25.8

%


0.9

%

21.3

%

Adjustments to GAAP amounts:


















Share-based compensation expense

99

176

275

1,460



1,735





1,735


Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

698



698

215



913





913


Acquisition/divestiture-related costs

3

1

4

288



292



4

296


Legal and indemnification settlements/charges

43



43





43





43


Significant asset impairments and restructurings







886



886





886


(Gains) and losses on equity investments















(285)

(285)


Income tax effect/significant tax matters

















(543)


Non-GAAP amount

$

23,557

$

9,357

$

32,914

$

16,212

2%

$

16,702

—%

$

148

$

13,636

—%

% of revenue

65.4

%

67.8

%

66.1

%

32.5

%


33.5

%


0.3

%

27.4

%


Fiscal Year Ended

July 25, 2020

Product

Gross

Margin

Service

Gross

Margin

Total

Gross

Margin

Operating

Expenses

Operating

Income

Interest

and

other

income

(loss),

net

Net

Income

GAAP amount

$

22,779

$

8,904

$

31,683

$

18,063

$

13,620

$

350

$

11,214

% of revenue

63.3

%

66.8

%

64.3

%

36.6

%

27.6

%

0.7

%

22.7

%

Adjustments to GAAP amounts:












Share-based compensation expense

93

144

237

1,307

1,544



1,544

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

611



611

141

752



752

Acquisition/divestiture-related costs



3

3

246

249



249

Legal and indemnification settlements

4



4



4



4

Significant asset impairments and restructurings







481

481



481

(Gains) and losses on equity investments











(97)

(97)

Income tax effect/significant tax matters













(489)

Non-GAAP amount

$

23,487

$

9,051

$

32,538

$

15,888

$

16,650

$

253

$

13,658

% of revenue

65.3

%

67.9

%

66.0

%

32.2

%

33.8

%

0.5

%

27.7

%

Amounts may not sum and percentages may not recalculate due to rounding.

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

EFFECTIVE TAX RATE

(In percentages)


Three Months Ended

Fiscal Year Ended

July 31,

2021

July 25,

2020

July 31,

2021

July 25,

2020

GAAP effective tax rate

19.4

%

20.3

%

20.1

%

19.7

%

Total adjustments to GAAP provision for income taxes

(0.1)

%

(3.6)

%

(1.0)

%

(0.5)

%

Non-GAAP effective tax rate

19.3

%

16.7

%

19.1

%

19.2

%

GAAP TO NON-GAAP GUIDANCE

Q1 FY 2022

Gross Margin

Rate

Operating Margin

Rate

Earnings per

Share (1)

GAAP


61.5% - 62.5%

25% - 26%

$0.61 - $0.66

Estimated adjustments for:





Share-based compensation expense

0.5%

3.5%

$0.08 - $0.09

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and acquisition/divestiture-related costs

1.5%

3.0%

$0.07 - $0.08

Significant asset impairments and restructurings



$0.00 - $0.01

Non-GAAP

63.5% - 64.5%

31.5% - 32.5%

$0.79 - $0.81








FY 2022

Earnings per

Share (1)

GAAP


$2.72 - $2.84

Estimated adjustments for:

Share-based compensation expense

$0.35 - $0.37

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and acquisition/divestiture-related costs

$0.26 - $0.28

Significant asset impairments and restructurings

$0.00 - $0.01

Non-GAAP

$3.38 - $3.45




(1) Estimated adjustments to GAAP earnings per share are shown after income tax effects.

Except as noted above, this guidance does not include the effects of any future acquisitions/divestitures, asset impairments, restructurings and significant tax matters or other events, which may or may not be significant unless specifically stated.

Forward Looking Statements, Non-GAAP Information and Additional Information
This release may be deemed to contain forward-looking statements, which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding future events (such as the continued momentum in our business, the demand for our technology, our ability to help the acceleration of our customers' digital transformation, and the continuation of our business model transformation to more recurring revenue) and the future financial performance of Cisco (including the guidance for Q1 FY 2022 and full year FY 2022) that involve risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual future events or results due to a variety of factors, including: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and related public health measures; business and economic conditions and growth trends in the networking industry, our customer markets and various geographic regions; global economic conditions and uncertainties in the geopolitical environment; overall information technology spending; the growth and evolution of the Internet and levels of capital spending on Internet-based systems; variations in customer demand for products and services, including sales to the service provider market and other customer markets; the return on our investments in certain priorities, key growth areas, and in certain geographical locations, as well as maintaining leadership in infrastructure platforms and services; the timing of orders and manufacturing and customer lead times; changes in customer order patterns or customer mix; insufficient, excess or obsolete inventory; variability of component costs; variations in sales channels, product costs or mix of products sold; our ability to successfully acquire businesses and technologies and to successfully integrate and operate these acquired businesses and technologies; our ability to achieve expected benefits of our partnerships; increased competition in our product and service markets, including the data center market; dependence on the introduction and market acceptance of new product offerings and standards; rapid technological and market change; manufacturing and sourcing risks; product defects and returns; litigation involving patents, other intellectual property, antitrust, stockholder and other matters, and governmental investigations; our ability to achieve the benefits of restructurings and possible changes in the size and timing of related charges; cyber-attacks, data breaches or malware; vulnerabilities and critical security defects; terrorism; natural catastrophic events; any other pandemic or epidemic; our ability to achieve the benefits anticipated from our investments in sales, engineering, service, marketing and manufacturing activities; our ability to recruit and retain key personnel; our ability to manage financial risk, and to manage expenses during economic downturns; risks related to the global nature of our operations, including our operations in emerging markets; currency fluctuations and other international factors; changes in provision for income taxes, including changes in tax laws and regulations or adverse outcomes resulting from examinations of our income tax returns; potential volatility in operating results; and other factors listed in Cisco's most recent reports on Forms 10-Q and 10-K filed on May 25, 2021, and September 3, 2020, respectively. The financial information contained in this release should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and notes thereto included in Cisco's most recent reports on Forms 10-Q and 10-K as each may be amended from time to time. Cisco's results of operations for the three months and the year ended July 31, 2021 are not necessarily indicative of Cisco's operating results for any future periods. Any projections in this release are based on limited information currently available to Cisco, which is subject to change. Although any such projections and the factors influencing them will likely change, Cisco will not necessarily update the information, since Cisco will only provide guidance at certain points during the year. Such information speaks only as of the date of this release.

This release includes non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP gross margins, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income and margin, non-GAAP effective tax rates, non-GAAP interest and other income (loss), net, and non-GAAP net income per share data for the periods presented. It also includes future estimated ranges for gross margin, operating margin, tax provision rate and EPS on a non-GAAP basis.

These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. Cisco believes that non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with Cisco's results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and that these measures should only be used to evaluate Cisco's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures.

Cisco believes that the presentation of non-GAAP measures when shown in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures, provides useful information to investors and management regarding financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and its historical and projected results of operations.

For its internal budgeting process, Cisco's management uses financial statements that do not include, when applicable, share-based compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, acquisition-related/divestiture costs, significant asset impairments and restructurings, significant litigation settlements and other contingencies, gains and losses on equity investments, the income tax effects of the foregoing and significant tax matters. Cisco's management also uses the foregoing non-GAAP measures, in addition to the corresponding GAAP measures, in reviewing the financial results of Cisco. In prior periods, Cisco has excluded other items that it no longer excludes for purposes of its non-GAAP financial measures. From time to time in the future there may be other items that Cisco may exclude for purposes of its internal budgeting process and in reviewing its financial results. For additional information on the items excluded by Cisco from one or more of its non-GAAP financial measures, refer to the Form 8-K regarding this release furnished today to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Cisco

Cisco (Nasdaq: CSCO) is the worldwide leader in technology that powers the Internet. Cisco inspires new possibilities by reimagining your applications, securing your data, transforming your infrastructure, and empowering your teams for a global and inclusive future. Discover more at newsroom.cisco.com and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.

Copyright © 2021 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. To view a list of Cisco trademarks, go to: www.cisco.com/go/trademarks. Third-party trademarks mentioned in this document are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company. This document is Cisco Public Information.

RSS Feed for Cisco: https://newsroom.cisco.com/rss-feeds

Press Contact:

Investor Relations Contact:

Robyn Blum

Marilyn Mora

Cisco

Cisco

1 (408) 930-8548

1 (408) 527-7452

[email protected] 

[email protected]

SOURCE Cisco Systems, Inc.

