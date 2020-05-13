Cisco Reports Third Quarter Earnings

Q3 Results:

Revenue : $12.0 billion

Decrease of (8)% year over year



Earnings per Share: GAAP: $0.65 ; Non-GAAP: $0.79

GAAP EPS decreased (6)% year over year





Non-GAAP EPS increased 1% year over year

Q4 Guidance:

Revenue: (8.5)% to (11.5)% decline year over year

(8.5)% to (11.5)% decline year over year

Earnings per Share: GAAP: $0.57 to $0.62 ; Non-GAAP: $0.72 to $0.74

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco today reported third quarter results for the period ended April 25, 2020. Cisco reported third quarter revenue of $12.0 billion, net income on a generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis of $2.8 billion or $0.65 per share, and non-GAAP net income of $3.4 billion or $0.79 per share.

"During this extraordinary time, our priority has been supporting our employees, customers, partners and communities, while positioning Cisco for the future," said Chuck Robbins, chairman and CEO of Cisco. "The pandemic has driven organizations across the globe to digitize their operations and support remote workforces at a faster speed and greater scale than ever before. We remain focused on providing the technology and solutions our customers need to accelerate their digital organizations."

GAAP Results

















Q3 FY 2020

Q3 FY 2019

Vs. Q3 FY 2019 Revenue

$ 12.0 billion

$ 13.0 billion

(8)% Net Income

$ 2.8 billion

$ 3.0 billion

(9)% Diluted Earnings per Share (EPS)

$ 0.65



$ 0.69



(6)%

Non-GAAP Results

















Q3 FY 2020

Q3 FY 2019

Vs. Q3 FY 2019 Net Income

$ 3.4 billion

$ 3.5 billion

(2)% EPS

$ 0.79



$ 0.78



1%

Reconciliations between net income, EPS, and other measures on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis are provided in the tables located in the section entitled "Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP Measures."

"We executed well in Q3 in a very challenging environment, delivering strong margins and non-GAAP EPS growth," said Kelly Kramer, CFO of Cisco. "The resiliency that we have been building into our business model is paying off, with software subscriptions now at 74% of our software revenue, up 9 points year over year. We are focused on driving long-term profitable growth while delivering shareholder value."

COVID-19 Pandemic Response

We have been focused on helping our employees, customers, partners and communities.

Employees

95% of our global workforce working from home.

Seamless transition to work from home with a long-standing flexible work policy, and we build the technologies that allow organizations to stay connected, secure and productive.

For the 5% who must be in the office to perform their roles, we are focused on their health and safety, and are taking all of the necessary precautions.

Customer and Partners

Introduced a variety of free offers and trials for our Webex and security technologies as they dramatically shifted entire workforces to be remote.

Announced $2.5 billion in financing with a new Business Resiliency Program through Cisco Capital to offer financial flexibility and support their business continuity. This will help customers and partners access the technology they need now, invest for recovery, and defer most of the payments until early 2021.

Communities

Committed nearly $300 million to date to support both global and local pandemic response efforts.

to date to support both global and local pandemic response efforts. Providing technology and financial support for non-profits, first responders, and governments.

Donating personal protective equipment to hospital workers including N95 masks and face shields 3D-printed by Cisco volunteers around the world.

Financial Summary

All comparative percentages are on a year-over-year basis unless otherwise noted.

Q3 FY 2020 Highlights

Revenue -- Total revenue was $12.0 billion, down 8%, with product revenue down 12% and service revenue up 5%. Revenue by geographic segment was: Americas down 8%, EMEA down 7%, and APJC down 9%. Product revenue was led by growth in Security, up 6%. Infrastructure Platforms was down 15% and Applications was down 5%.

Gross Margin -- On a GAAP basis, total gross margin, product gross margin, and service gross margin were 64.9%, 63.7%, and 67.7%, respectively, as compared with 63.1%, 62.0%, and 66.3%, respectively, in the third quarter of fiscal 2019.

On a non-GAAP basis, total gross margin, product gross margin, and service gross margin were 66.6%, 65.8%, and 68.9%, respectively, as compared with 64.6%, 63.7%, and 67.3%, respectively, in the third quarter of fiscal 2019.

Total gross margins by geographic segment were: 67.8% for the Americas, 65.7% for EMEA and 63.5% for APJC.

Operating Expenses -- On a GAAP basis, operating expenses were $4.4 billion, down 6%, and were 36.4% of revenue. Non-GAAP operating expenses were $3.8 billion, down 9%, and were 31.8% of revenue.

Operating Income -- GAAP operating income was $3.4 billion, down 3%, with GAAP operating margin of 28.5%. Non-GAAP operating income was flat at $4.2 billion, with non-GAAP operating margin at 34.9%.

Provision for Income Taxes -- The GAAP tax provision rate was 19.4%. The non-GAAP tax provision rate was 20.0%.

Net Income and EPS -- On a GAAP basis, net income was $2.8 billion, a decrease of 9%, and EPS was $0.65, a decrease of 6%. On a non-GAAP basis, net income was $3.4 billion, a decrease of 2%, and EPS was $0.79, an increase of 1%.

Cash Flow from Operating Activities -- $4.2 billion for the third quarter of fiscal 2020, a decrease of 2% compared with $4.3 billion for the third quarter of fiscal 2019.

Balance Sheet and Other Financial Highlights

Cash and Cash Equivalents and Investments -- $28.6 billion at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2020, compared with $33.4 billion at the end of fiscal 2019.

Deferred Revenue -- $18.6 billion, up 7% in total, with deferred product revenue up 17%. Deferred service revenue was up 1%.

Remaining Performance Obligations -- $25.5 billion at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2020, up 11%.

Capital Allocation -- In the third quarter of fiscal 2020, we returned $2.5 billion to shareholders through share buybacks and dividends. We declared and paid a cash dividend of $0.36 per common share, or $1.5 billion, and repurchased approximately 25 million shares of common stock under our stock repurchase program at an average price of $39.71 per share for an aggregate purchase price of $981 million. The remaining authorized amount for stock repurchases under the program is $10.8 billion with no termination date.

Acquisitions

In the third quarter of fiscal 2020, we closed the acquisition of Exablaze, a privately held designer and manufacturer of advanced network devices aimed at reducing latency and improving network performance.

Guidance for Q4 FY 2020

Cisco expects to achieve the following results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020:

Q4 FY 2020



Revenue

(8.5)% - (11.5)% decline Y/Y Non-GAAP gross margin rate

64% - 65% Non-GAAP operating margin rate

31.5% - 32.5% Non-GAAP tax provision rate

20% Non-GAAP EPS

$0.72 - $0.74

Cisco estimates that GAAP EPS will be $0.57 to $0.62 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020.

A reconciliation between the Guidance for Q4 FY 2020 on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis is provided in the table entitled "GAAP to non-GAAP Guidance for Q4 FY 2020" located in the section entitled "Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP Measures."

Editor's Notes:

Q3 fiscal year 2020 conference call to discuss Cisco's results along with its guidance will be held on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time . Conference call number is 1-888-848-6507 ( United States ) or 1-212-519-0847 (international).

at . Conference call number is 1-888-848-6507 ( ) or 1-212-519-0847 (international). Conference call replay will be available from 4:00 p.m. Pacific Time , May 13, 2020 to 4:00 p.m. Pacific Time , May 20, 2020 at 1-800-391-9847 ( United States ) or 1-402-220-3093 (international). The replay will also be available via webcast on the Cisco Investor Relations website at https://investor.cisco.com.

, to , at 1-800-391-9847 ( ) or 1-402-220-3093 (international). The replay will also be available via webcast on the Cisco Investor Relations website at https://investor.cisco.com. Additional information regarding Cisco's financials, as well as a webcast of the conference call with visuals designed to guide participants through the call, will be available at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time , May 13, 2020 . Text of the conference call's prepared remarks will be available within 24 hours of completion of the call. The webcast will include both the prepared remarks and the question-and-answer session. This information, along with the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation information, will be available on the Cisco Investor Relations website at https://investor.cisco.com.

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In millions, except per-share amounts) (Unaudited)









Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

April 25, 2020

April 27, 2019

April 25, 2020

April 27, 2019 REVENUE:













Product $ 8,597



$ 9,722



$ 27,146



$ 28,885

Service 3,386



3,236



10,001



9,591

Total revenue 11,983



12,958



37,147



38,476

COST OF SALES:













Product 3,120



3,693



9,770



11,106

Service 1,092



1,092



3,378



3,278

Total cost of sales 4,212



4,785



13,148



14,384

GROSS MARGIN 7,771



8,173



23,999



24,092

OPERATING EXPENSES:













Research and development 1,546



1,659



4,782



4,824

Sales and marketing 2,192



2,403



6,951



7,084

General and administrative 457



541



1,431



1,261

Amortization of purchased intangible assets 34



39



108



112

Restructuring and other charges 128



18



354



282

Total operating expenses 4,357



4,660



13,626



13,563

OPERATING INCOME 3,414



3,513



10,373



10,529

Interest income 218



331



733



1,003

Interest expense (130)



(211)



(466)



(655)

Other income (loss), net (58)



(18)



24



(10)

Interest and other income (loss), net 30



102



291



338

INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 3,444



3,615



10,664



10,867

Provision for income taxes 670



571



2,086



1,452

NET INCOME $ 2,774



$ 3,044



$ 8,578



$ 9,415

















Net income per share:













Basic $ 0.66



$ 0.70



$ 2.02



$ 2.11

Diluted $ 0.65



$ 0.69



$ 2.01



$ 2.09

Shares used in per-share calculation:













Basic 4,230



4,370



4,239



4,468

Diluted 4,243



4,415



4,258



4,509



The Consolidated Statements of Operations include the results of the divested Service Provider Video Software Solutions (SPVSS) business for the nine months ended April 27, 2019.

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. REVENUE BY SEGMENT (In millions, except percentages)









April 25, 2020



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended















Excluding SPVSS business

Including SPVSS business



Amount

Y/Y %

Amount

Y/Y%

Y/Y % Revenue :



















Americas

$ 7,116



(8)%

$ 22,106



(3)%

(3)% EMEA

3,136



(7)%

9,553



(2)%

(3)% APJC

1,730



(9)%

5,489



(6)%

(7)% Total

$ 11,983



(8)%

$ 37,147



(3)%

(3)%

Amounts may not sum and percentages may not recalculate due to rounding.

During the second quarter of fiscal 2019 on October 28, 2018, we completed the divestiture of the SPVSS business. SPVSS business revenue for the nine months ended April 27, 2019 was $168 million.

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. GROSS MARGIN PERCENTAGE BY SEGMENT (In percentages)









April 25, 2020



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended Gross Margin Percentage :







Americas

67.8%

67.1% EMEA

65.7%

65.8% APJC

63.5%

64.0%

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. REVENUE FOR GROUPS OF SIMILAR PRODUCTS AND SERVICES (In millions, except percentages)









April 25, 2020



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended















Excluding SPVSS business

Including SPVSS business



Amount

Y/Y %

Amount

Y/Y%

Y/Y % Revenue :



















Infrastructure Platforms

$ 6,429



(15)%

$ 20,496



(8)%

(8)% Applications

1,363



(5)%

4,211



(2)%

(2)% Security

776



6%

2,340



12%

12% Other Products

28



(27)%

100



8%

(58)% Total Product

8,597



(12)%

27,146



(6)%

(6)% Services

3,386



5%

10,001



5%

4% Total

$ 11,983



(8)%

$ 37,147



(3)%

(3)%

Amounts may not sum and percentages may not recalculate due to rounding.

During the second quarter of fiscal 2019 on October 28, 2018, we completed the divestiture of the SPVSS business. SPVSS business revenue for the nine months ended April 27, 2019 was $168 million.

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions) (Unaudited)









April 25, 2020

July 27, 2019 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 10,366



$ 11,750

Investments 18,208



21,663

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $130 at April 25, 2020 and $136 at July 27, 2019 4,569



5,491

Inventories 1,212



1,383

Financing receivables, net 4,703



5,095

Other current assets 2,249



2,373

Total current assets 41,307



47,755

Property and equipment, net 2,535



2,789

Financing receivables, net 4,770



4,958

Goodwill 33,453



33,529

Purchased intangible assets, net 1,744



2,201

Deferred tax assets 3,909



4,065

Other assets 3,676



2,496

TOTAL ASSETS $ 91,394



$ 97,793

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Short-term debt $ 4,506



$ 10,191

Accounts payable 2,393



2,059

Income taxes payable 1,047



1,149

Accrued compensation 2,940



3,221

Deferred revenue 10,710



10,668

Other current liabilities 4,341



4,424

Total current liabilities 25,937



31,712

Long-term debt 11,578



14,475

Income taxes payable 8,285



8,927

Deferred revenue 7,938



7,799

Other long-term liabilities 1,948



1,309

Total liabilities 55,686



64,222

Total equity 35,708



33,571

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 91,394



$ 97,793



CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited)





Nine Months Ended

April 25, 2020

April 27, 2019 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 8,578



$ 9,415

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation, amortization, and other 1,364



1,433

Share-based compensation expense 1,170



1,166

Provision (benefit) for receivables 60



32

Deferred income taxes 103



(281)

(Gains) losses on divestitures, investments and other, net (185)



(79)

Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions and divestitures:





Accounts receivable 774



1,560

Inventories 143



(1)

Financing receivables 380



(112)

Other assets 145



(736)

Accounts payable 324



52

Income taxes, net (700)



(759)

Accrued compensation (220)



(68)

Deferred revenue 333



421

Other liabilities (645)



(154)

Net cash provided by operating activities 11,624



11,889

Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchases of investments (6,880)



(1,176)

Proceeds from sales of investments 4,737



5,391

Proceeds from maturities of investments 5,708



10,797

Acquisitions and divestitures (237)



(2,175)

Purchases of investments in privately held companies (143)



(118)

Return of investments in privately held companies 213



127

Acquisition of property and equipment (562)



(701)

Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 175



15

Other (10)



(12)

Net cash provided by investing activities 3,001



12,148

Cash flows from financing activities:





Issuances of common stock 335



321

Repurchases of common stock - repurchase program (2,659)



(16,042)

Shares repurchased for tax withholdings on vesting of restricted stock units (519)



(601)

Short-term borrowings, original maturities of 90 days or less, net (3,470)



1,723

Issuances of debt —



1,530

Repayments of debt (5,220)



(5,250)

Dividends paid (4,491)



(4,489)

Other (3)



51

Net cash used in financing activities (16,027)



(22,757)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (1,402)



1,280

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 11,772



8,993

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 10,370



$ 10,273

Supplemental cash flow information:





Cash paid for interest $ 519



$ 707

Cash paid for income taxes, net $ 2,683



$ 2,491



CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. DEFERRED REVENUE (In millions)













April 25, 2020

January 25, 2020

April 27, 2019 Deferred revenue:









Service $ 11,423



$ 11,526



$ 11,297

Product 7,225



7,160



6,159

Total $ 18,648



$ 18,686



$ 17,456

Reported as:









Current $ 10,710



$ 10,638



$ 10,117

Noncurrent 7,938



8,048



7,339

Total $ 18,648



$ 18,686



$ 17,456



CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. DIVIDENDS PAID AND REPURCHASES OF COMMON STOCK (In millions, except per-share amounts)

















DIVIDENDS

STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM

TOTAL Quarter Ended

Per Share

Amount

Shares

Weighted-Average Price per Share

Amount

Amount Fiscal 2020























April 25, 2020

$ 0.36



$ 1,519



25



$ 39.71



$ 981



$ 2,500

January 25, 2020

$ 0.35



$ 1,486



18



$ 46.71



$ 870



$ 2,356

October 26, 2019

$ 0.35



$ 1,486



16



$ 48.91



$ 768



$ 2,254

Fiscal 2019























July 27, 2019

$ 0.35



$ 1,490



82



$ 54.99



$ 4,515



$ 6,005

April 27, 2019

$ 0.35



$ 1,519



116



$ 52.14



$ 6,020



$ 7,539

January 26, 2019

$ 0.33



$ 1,470



111



$ 45.09



$ 5,016



$ 6,486

October 27, 2018

$ 0.33



$ 1,500



109



$ 46.01



$ 5,026



$ 6,526



CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES GAAP TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME (In millions)









Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

April 25, 2020

April 27, 2019

April 25, 2020

April 27, 2019 GAAP net income $ 2,774



$ 3,044



$ 8,578



$ 9,415

Adjustments to cost of sales:













Share-based compensation expense 60



54



176



163

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 154



141



454



418

Supplier component remediation charge (adjustment), net —



—



—



(1)

Acquisition-related/divestiture costs 1



2



3



9

Legal and indemnification settlements —



—



4



5

Total adjustments to GAAP cost of sales 215



197



637



594

Adjustments to operating expenses:













Share-based compensation expense 322



322



975



974

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 34



39



108



112

Acquisition-related/divestiture costs 66



78



191



238

Legal and indemnification settlements —



(1)



—



(396)

Significant asset impairments and restructurings 128



18



354



282

Total adjustments to GAAP operating expenses 550



456



1,628



1,210

Adjustments to GAAP interest and other income (loss), net:













(Gains) and losses on equity investments 1



(4)



(99)



(77)

Total adjustments to GAAP income before provision for income taxes 766



649



2,166



1,727

Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (172)



(160)



(547)



(554)

Significant tax matters —



(79)



67



(387)

Total adjustments to GAAP provision for income taxes (172)



(239)



(480)



(941)

Non-GAAP net income $ 3,368



$ 3,454



$ 10,264



$ 10,201



CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES GAAP TO NON-GAAP EPS









Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

April 25, 2020

April 27, 2019

April 25, 2020

April 27, 2019 GAAP EPS $ 0.65



$ 0.69



$ 2.01



$ 2.09

Adjustments to GAAP:













Share-based compensation expense 0.09



0.09



0.27



0.25

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 0.04



0.04



0.13



0.12

Acquisition-related/divestiture costs 0.02



0.02



0.05



0.05

Legal and indemnification settlements —



—



—



(0.09)

Significant asset impairments and restructurings 0.03



—



0.08



0.06

(Gains) and losses on equity investments —



—



(0.02)



(0.02)

Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (0.04)



(0.04)



(0.13)



(0.12)

Significant tax matters —



(0.02)



0.02



(0.09)

Non-GAAP EPS $ 0.79



$ 0.78



$ 2.41



$ 2.26



Amounts may not sum due to rounding.

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES GROSS MARGINS, OPERATING EXPENSES, OPERATING MARGINS, INTEREST AND OTHER INCOME (LOSS), NET, AND NET INCOME (In millions, except percentages)





Three Months Ended

April 25, 2020

Product Gross Margin

Service Gross Margin

Total Gross Margin

Operating Expenses

Y/Y

Operating Income

Y/Y

Interest and other income (loss), net

Y/Y

Net Income

Y/Y GAAP amount $ 5,477



$ 2,294



$ 7,771



$ 4,357



(6)%

$ 3,414



(3)%

$ 30



(71)%

$ 2,774



(9)% % of revenue 63.7%



67.7%



64.9%



36.4%







28.5%







0.3%







23.1%





Adjustments to GAAP amounts:



































Share-based compensation expense 23



37



60



322







382







—







382





Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 154



—



154



34







188







—







188





Acquisition/divestiture-related costs —



1



1



66







67







—







67





Significant asset impairments and restructurings —



—



—



128







128







—







128





(Gains) and losses on equity investments —



—



—



—







—







1







1





Income tax effect/significant tax matters —



—



—



—







—







—







(172)





Non-GAAP amount $ 5,654



$ 2,332



$ 7,986



$ 3,807



(9)%

$ 4,179



—%

$ 31



(68)%

$ 3,368



(2)% % of revenue 65.8%



68.9%



66.6%



31.8%







34.9%







0.3%







28.1%





















Three Months Ended

April 27, 2019

Product Gross Margin

Service Gross Margin

Total Gross Margin

Operating Expenses

Operating Income

Interest and other income (loss), net

Net Income GAAP amount $ 6,029



$ 2,144



$ 8,173



$ 4,660



$ 3,513



$ 102



$ 3,044

% of revenue 62.0%



66.3%



63.1%



36.0%



27.1%



0.8%



23.5%

Adjustments to GAAP amounts:

























Share-based compensation expense 22



32



54



322



376



—



376

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 141



—



141



39



180



—



180

Legal and indemnification settlements —



—



—



(1)



(1)



—



(1)

Acquisition/divestiture-related costs 1



1



2



78



80



—



80

Significant asset impairments and restructurings —



—



—



18



18



—



18

(Gains) and losses on equity investments —



—



—



—



—



(4)



(4)

Income tax effect/significant tax matters —



—



—



—



—



—



(239)

Non-GAAP amount $ 6,193



$ 2,177



$ 8,370



$ 4,204



$ 4,166



$ 98



$ 3,454

% of revenue 63.7%



67.3%



64.6%



32.4%



32.2%



0.8%



26.7%



Amounts may not sum and percentages may not recalculate due to rounding.

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES EFFECTIVE TAX RATE (In percentages)













Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



April 25, 2020

April 27, 2019

April 25, 2020

April 27, 2019 GAAP effective tax rate 19.4%

15.8%

19.6%

13.4% Total adjustments to GAAP provision for income taxes 0.6%

3.2%

0.4%

5.6% Non-GAAP effective tax rate 20.0%

19.0%

20.0%

19.0%

GAAP TO NON-GAAP GUIDANCE FOR Q4 FY 2020

















Q4 FY 2020

Gross Margin Rate

Operating Margin Rate

Tax Provision Rate

Earnings per Share (1) GAAP

62% - 63%

25.5% - 26.5%

19%

$0.57 - $0.62 Estimated adjustments for:















Share-based compensation expense

0.5%

3.5%

—

$0.07 - $0.08 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and acquisition/divestiture-related costs

1.5%

2.0%

—

$0.04 - $0.05 Significant asset impairments and restructurings

—

0.5%

—

$0.01 - $0.02 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments









1%



Non-GAAP

64% - 65%

31.5% - 32.5%

20%

$0.72 - $0.74

(1) Estimated adjustments to GAAP earnings per share are shown after income tax effects.

Except as noted above, this guidance does not include the effects of any future acquisitions/divestitures, asset impairments, restructurings and significant tax matters or other events, which may or may not be significant unless specifically stated.

Forward Looking Statements, Non-GAAP Information and Additional Information

This release may be deemed to contain forward-looking statements, which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding future events (such as continued support of our employees, customers, partners and communities, while positioning Cisco for the future, global customer demand to digitize their operations and support remote workforces at a faster speeds and greater scale and our ability to provide the technology and solutions our customers need to accelerate their digital organizations, our ability to continue to build resiliency into our business model, continued growth of revenue from software subscriptions, our ability to drive long-term profitable growth while delivering shareholder value, and future responses to and effects of the COVID-19 pandemic), and the future financial performance of Cisco (including the guidance for Q4 FY 2020) that involve risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual future events or results due to a variety of factors, including: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; business and economic conditions and growth trends in the networking industry, our customer markets and various geographic regions; global economic conditions and uncertainties in the geopolitical environment; overall information technology spending; the growth and evolution of the Internet and levels of capital spending on Internet-based systems; variations in customer demand for products and services, including sales to the service provider market and other customer markets; the return on our investments in certain priorities, key growth areas, and in certain geographical locations, as well as maintaining leadership in routing, switching and services; the timing of orders and manufacturing and customer lead times; changes in customer order patterns or customer mix; insufficient, excess or obsolete inventory; variability of component costs; variations in sales channels, product costs or mix of products sold; our ability to successfully acquire businesses and technologies and to successfully integrate and operate these acquired businesses and technologies; our ability to achieve expected benefits of our partnerships; increased competition in our product and service markets, including the data center market; dependence on the introduction and market acceptance of new product offerings and standards; rapid technological and market change; manufacturing and sourcing risks; product defects and returns; litigation involving patents, intellectual property, antitrust, shareholder and other matters, and governmental investigations; our ability to achieve the benefits of the announced restructuring and possible changes in the size and timing of the related charges; cyber-attacks, data breaches or malware; vulnerabilities and critical security defects; terrorism; natural catastrophic events; any other pandemic or epidemic; our ability to achieve the benefits anticipated from our investments in sales, engineering, service, marketing and manufacturing activities; our ability to recruit and retain key personnel; our ability to manage financial risk, and to manage expenses during economic downturns; risks related to the global nature of our operations, including our operations in emerging markets; currency fluctuations and other international factors; changes in provision for income taxes, including changes in tax laws and regulations or adverse outcomes resulting from examinations of our income tax returns; potential volatility in operating results; and other factors listed in Cisco's most recent reports on Forms 10-Q and 10-K filed on February 18, 2020 and September 5, 2019, respectively. The financial information contained in this release should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and notes thereto included in Cisco's most recent reports on Forms 10-Q and 10-K as each may be amended from time to time. Cisco's results of operations for the three and nine months ended April 25, 2020 are not necessarily indicative of Cisco's operating results for any future periods. Any projections in this release are based on limited information currently available to Cisco, which is subject to change. Although any such projections and the factors influencing them will likely change, Cisco will not necessarily update the information, since Cisco will only provide guidance at certain points during the year. Such information speaks only as of the date of this release.

This release includes non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP gross margins, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income and margin, non-GAAP effective tax rates, non-GAAP interest and other income (loss), net, and non-GAAP net income per share data for the periods presented. It also includes future estimated ranges for gross margin, operating margin, tax provision rate and EPS on a non-GAAP basis.

These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. Cisco believes that non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with Cisco's results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and that these measures should only be used to evaluate Cisco's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures.

Cisco believes that the presentation of non-GAAP measures when shown in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures, provides useful information to investors and management regarding financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and its historical and projected results of operations.

For its internal budgeting process, Cisco's management uses financial statements that do not include, when applicable, share-based compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, acquisition-related/divestiture costs, significant asset impairments and restructurings, significant litigation settlements and other contingencies, gains and losses on equity investments, the income tax effects of the foregoing and significant tax matters. Cisco's management also uses the foregoing non-GAAP measures, in addition to the corresponding GAAP measures, in reviewing the financial results of Cisco. In prior periods, Cisco has excluded other items that it no longer excludes for purposes of its non-GAAP financial measures. From time to time in the future there may be other items that Cisco may exclude for purposes of its internal budgeting process and in reviewing its financial results. For additional information on the items excluded by Cisco from one or more of its non-GAAP financial measures, refer to the Form 8-K regarding this release furnished today to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Cisco divested its Service Provider Video Software Solutions business (SPVSS) during the second quarter of fiscal 2019 on October 28, 2018. This release includes, where indicated, financial measures that exclude the SPVSS business. Cisco believes that the presentation of these measures provides useful information to investors and management regarding financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and its historical and projected results of operations because the SPVSS business will not be part of Cisco on a go forward basis. Cisco's management also uses the financial measures excluding the SPVSS business in reviewing the financial results of Cisco.

