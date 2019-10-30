Cisco Schedules Conference Call for Q1 Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco has scheduled a conference call for Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at 1:30 PM (PT); 4:30 PM (ET) to announce its first quarter fiscal year 2020 financial results for the period ending Saturday, October 26, 2019.

Financial results will be released over PR Newswire via US National and European Financial distribution, after the close of the market on Wednesday, November 13, 2019.

Cisco's quarterly earnings press release will be posted at www.cisco.com under the "Newsroom" section.

Date: Wednesday, November 13, 2019



Time: 1:30 PM (PT); 4:30 PM (ET)



To Listen via Telephone:

888-848-6507

212-519-0847 (for International Callers)



RSVP: No RSVP is necessary



To Listen via the Internet:

We are pleased to offer a live and replay audio broadcast of the conference call with corresponding slides at https://investor.cisco.com.



Replay: A telephone playback of the Q1 FY2020 conference call is scheduled to be available beginning at 4:00 PM (PT) on November 13, 2019, through 4:00 PM (PT) November 20, 2019. The replay will be accessible by calling 800-835-4610 (International callers: 203-369-3352). The call runs 24 hours/day, including weekends.

An archived version of the webcast will be available on Cisco Systems' Investor Relations website at https://investor.cisco.com.

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that has been making the Internet work since 1984. Our people, products, and partners help society securely connect and seize tomorrow's digital opportunity today. Discover more at thenetwork.cisco.com and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.

Investor Relations Contact: Press Contact: Carol Villazon Robyn Blum Cisco Cisco (408) 527-6538 (408) 853-9848 carolv@cisco.com rojenkin@cisco.com

