Cisco Systems Names LIFT an Advanced Specialized Customer Experience Partner

VALENCIA, Calif., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LIFTinnovate (LIFT), a pioneer in the field of social organic technology adoption, today announced that Cisco Systems, the global leader in networking solutions, has named LIFT an Advanced Specialized Customer Experience (CX) partner.

Cisco Partner Certifications

As customers increasingly leverage cloud services and Software as a Service (SaaS) tools, in various areas of their business, they turn to trusted partners to guide them on the path to digital transformation. The Cisco CE Specialization is an exclusive global program that has certified LIFT as a proven partner with a robust Customer Experience Practice to support customers with the right people, processes, and tools spanning the entire customer lifecycle.

"We're honored to receive the Advanced CX distinction from Cisco because we value our strategic partnership and it showcases our unwavering commitment to enabling an optimal customer experience for our clients," said Steve Reasner, Chief Innovation Officer at LIFT.

LIFT's Lifecycle and Customer Experience practice helps organizations navigate the journey of realizing value from their technology investments and bridges the gap between technology and the ways people work and learn.

LIFT works with enterprises and organizations to map out goals and expectations leveraging collaborative workshops, workflow design processes, and hands-on coaching. LIFT also provides customers with unprecedented visibility into the adoption of current technology and highlights underutilized solutions through innovation strategy, vision casting and on-going metrics and reporting to measure short and long-term success.

About LIFTinnovate

LIFT is driving the future of the customer experience. As a leading customer success, data analytics, and technology development firm, the company offers a comprehensive portfolio of proprietary product and service offerings dedicated to helping companies realize business outcomes from their technology purchases. With a wealth of deep experience in organizational design, technology adoption, workflow processes, and project management, LIFT consistently achieves positive business value for customers and partners alike.

