Cisco Unveils Vidcast, an Asynchronous Video Solution, to Increase Productivity and Provide Flexibility in the Workday

Cisco announces Vidcast, a way to create and share short video messages that eliminate the barrier of time zones and help teams get time back in their day.

When it's not practical to attend a meeting, Vidcast allows remote or hybrid work users to collaborate at a much faster pace.

Vidcast is the first innovation from the company's new accelerator program called Webex Leap.

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) today announced Vidcast, an asynchronous video messaging solution, that gives users the freedom to maintain their own schedule while ensuring effective communication and collaboration continues across the whole team. Vidcast uses recorded, instantly sharable videos to reduce distractions and eliminate the need to align schedules across time zones, making space for uninterrupted workflow and more thoughtful communication. A waitlist for beta testing of Vidcast is currently open for signups.

With virtual meetings seeing exponential growth over the past 18 months, many are experiencing overloaded schedules and challenges when trying to connect with teams or customers who are in back-to-back meetings and located all over the world. With Vidcast users can effectively and succinctly convey their message – whether it's providing project updates with colleagues, reviewing and responding to a proposal or sharing lesson plans with students – through recorded, instantly sharable video to get the feedback needed to keep the conversation going and maintain their well-being throughout the day.

Vidcast offers users:

An all-in-one video recording and editing tool to share video messages of the presenter and their screen without requiring a live meeting

Real-time feedback to track views and add reactions with emojis and post comments

Advanced navigation tools to easily find and jump to relevant moments with thumbnail navigation, chapters, and jump links

A knowledge content repository to organize, distribute and manage access to videos, as well as automatic playback at 1.2x speed and closed caption options to enable quick review

Vidcast is the first product coming from Webex Leap, the new accelerator program being launched today that is designed to surface breakthrough ideas and rapidly bring even more product innovations to the Webex Suite – the industry's first suite for hybrid work. Webex Leap builds on Cisco's rich culture and history of innovation and is focused on helping Webex customers stay ahead of the curve. Cisco plans to launch several Webex Leap projects every year, in areas such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, additional asynchronous innovations, and new forms of collaboration.

"In today's era of hybrid work, businesses and individuals are increasingly seeking new ways to problem-solve and communicate globally. We're thrilled to unveil Vidcast to directly address this need, eliminating the restrictions of time zones or conflicting schedules," said Jeetu Patel, executive vice president and general manager, Cisco Security and Collaboration. "The best ideas and innovations can come from anywhere within an organization, and Webex Leap provides an avenue for our employees to experiment and express their entrepreneurial spirit."

Vidcast and other innovations from Webex Leap will soon further bolster Webex Suite, enabling remote and hybrid workers and students flexible and seamless collaboration experiences. Since September 2020, Webex by Cisco has brought more than 800 new features and devices to market. Those interested in beta testing Vidcast can join the waitlist at vidcast.io/waitlist. Post-beta testing, Vidcast will be available in a free tier as well as a premium tier unlocking enhanced features and capabilities for Webex Suite customers.

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide leader in technology that powers the Internet. Cisco inspires new possibilities by reimagining your applications, securing your data, transforming your infrastructure, and empowering your teams for a global and inclusive future. Discover more on The Network and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.

About Webex by Cisco

Webex is a leading provider of cloud-based collaboration solutions which includes video meetings, calling, messaging, events, customer experience solutions like contact center and purpose-built collaboration devices. At Webex, we start with people and their experiences first. This focus on delivering inclusive collaboration experiences fuels our innovation, which leverages AI and Machine Learning, to remove the barriers of geography, language, personality and familiarity with technology. Our solutions are underpinned with security and privacy by design. We work with the world's leading business and productivity apps – delivered through a single application and interface. Learn more at webex.com.

