Cision Announces Premium Sponsorship of the NIRI 2021 Virtual Conference

CHICAGO, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cision announced today that it is a Premium Sponsor for the National Investor Relations Institute (NIRI) 2021 Virtual Conference taking place on June 22 and 23. In addition to showcasing its suite of IR communications solutions, Cision is hosting a special talk with Jones Lang LaSalle ("JLL") on one of the hottest topics in the IR space.

NIRI's annual conference is the largest and most comprehensive IR event. Each year, members from across the IR and capital markets communities convene at NIRI's conference to discuss what's next for the IR space.

"IR leaders are navigating an ever-evolving landscape where technology innovation is changing the way they communicate and engage with stakeholders," said Justin T. Ruiss, Director of IR Activation at Cision. "NIRI's conference provides a great opportunity for IR leaders to explore new possibilities, and Cision is excited to show what our technology and insights can do for them."

On June 23 at 11:30am ET, Ruiss will host an "Express Talk" with Chris Stent, Executive Managing Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Finance at JLL, to discuss how environmental, social and governance impacts a company's brand story and overall narrative.

In addition, Cision will host a virtual booth during the conference, where visitors can learn about the company's global content distribution, compliance, webcasting and IR website management solutions. Visitors can also schedule a meeting, enter to win a raffle prize and download Cision and NIRI's 2021 study exploring The State of Investor Relations in the Virtual World.

For more information on Cision's IR communications technology, visit PR Newswire for IR.

About Cision

As a global leader in PR, IR, marketing and social media management technology and intelligence, Cision helps brands and organizations to identify, connect and engage with customers and stakeholders to drive business results. Through a suite of IR services, PR Newswire helps companies meet their communications and disclosure needs. A network of over 1.1 billion influencers, in-depth monitoring, analytics and its Brandwatch and Falcon.io social media platforms headline a premier suite of solutions. Cision has offices in 24 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA and APAC. For more information about Cision's award-winning solutions, including its next-gen Cision Communications Cloud®, visit www.cision.com and follow @Cision on Twitter.

