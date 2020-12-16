Cision PR Newswire to Serve as Official Newswire and Exhibitor Media Center Host for CES 2021

To help exhibitors adjust strategies for a digital event and effectively engage media and other target audiences at CES 2021, Cision PR Newswire will host a special webinar on Thursday, December 17th at 1:00 central. Titled "Planning, Pitching and Placements: Paving the Way to Virtual Success," the webinar will feature insights from Sarah Brown, Director of Event Communications at CES, Jason Hiner, Editorial Director of CNET, and Glenn Frates, Vice President of U.S. Distribution at Cision on:

How CES is executing a world class experience for participants in a virtual world

Connecting with the media before, during and after the show

Best practices for getting your brand's message in front of the right audiences

Taking advantage of all media and visibility opportunities

Register for the webinar here.

To learn more about Cision PR Newswire's partnership with CTA and see CES exhibitor news and media kits, visit the Official CES 2021 Exhibitor Media Center.

