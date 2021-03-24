CISOs Connect™ Announces Inaugural CISOs Top 100 CISO (C100) Recognition and Distinguished CISO Board of Judges

NEW YORK, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CISOs Connect™, an exclusive CISO-only membership community of Security Current™, today announced the inaugural CISOs Top 100 CISO (C100) recognition and its Distinguished CISO Board of Judges in a first of its kind recognition, honoring the consummate security leaders across the United States.

The C100 recognition will honor the top 100 CISOs across industries who are experienced, proven leaders who share their expertise with others to continue to give back to the industry to further secure and protect organizations in the US and globally.

Criteria to nominate are transparent as well as the Distinguished Board of Judges making the final determinations. Nominations for the recognition open today and can be self-submitted or by a third party as long as the nominee meets the criteria.

Criteria include being in the role of CISO (or equivalent) and at an end-user enterprise or organization for at least five years, with involvement and leadership roles in professional organizations, security-related volunteering and activism, as well as teaching and educating future cybersecurity professionals across functions being benchmarks strongly considered amongst others.

Nominate here: https://www.research.net/r/c100_awards_application

"It is important to recognize CISOs who give back to the profession and have demonstrated exceptional leadership in the CISO community. Today too many of the current CIO and CISO awards are driven by commercial relationships and far from an unbiased recognition of the most exceptional leaders in our industry," said Colin Anderson, Ceridian CISO. "The CISOs Connect community is looking to change that with this C100 award designed with transparency and unbiased CISO peers leading the recognition of our best and brightest CISOs in the United States."

Patricia Titus, Markel Corporation CISO and Chief Privacy Officer, added: "Being a long tenured CISO, I have never seen an award given by a board of experienced CISOs. This is truly an amazing opportunity to recognize CISOs and the countless hours of blood, sweat and tears that go into this hard charging, ever changing field. Often the behind the scenes, the CISO is the unsung hero whose work brings peace of mind to corporate executives, boards and shareholders, along with governmental organization. I couldn't be prouder to be on this Board with my esteemed colleagues."

The Distinguished CISO Board includes:

Ceridian CISO Colin Anderson

Discover Financial Services SVP & CISO Shaun Khalfan

Dollar Tree Stores VP & CISO Kevin McKenzie

Global Private Equity Firm CISO Matt Hollcraft

Higher Education CISO Bob Turner

Kraft Heinz CISO Ricardo Lafosse

Markel Corporation CISO & Chief Privacy Officer Patricia Titus

PLDT Group, ePLDT Group & Smart Communications FVP & Group CISO Angel Redoble

RWJBarnabas Health CISO Hussein Syed

United Airlines VP & CISO Deneen DeFiore

Whole Foods Market CISO Sameer Sait

"I am honored to work closely with leading CISOs in the United States to pay tribute to their peers who are dedicated to making the world safer and ultimately a better place," said Angel Redoble, FVP & Group CISO for PLDT and ePLDT & Smart Communications – the leading telecommunications and Internet service provider in the Philippines. "As someone who has dedicated themselves to advancing the field of cybersecurity at home and abroad it is fulfilling to be providing a global perspective on such a venerable board."



As a fundamental part of their mission to support and recognize the CISOs unceasing efforts to safeguard their enterprises and organizations globally, PLDT and Black Kite, Inc. are continuing to fulfill that mission with their key backing of the C100 recognition.

Also, continuing their ongoing support through the C100 recognition are YL Ventures, Orca Security and rThreat.

"No doubt, these top shelf professionals receive regular feedback from their leaders and boards. The C100 awards are especially meaningful as they are peer driven feedback from high performing CISOs," said Bob Turner, higher education CISO.

Nominate here https://www.research.net/r/c100_awards_application: There is no fee to nominate or qualify. You must be a CISO at an end-user enterprise or organization for at least five years. The application deadline is April 30th, 2021.

