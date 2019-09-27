CISUSA Conferencias Impactantes USA will hold a press conference to present its 2019 Orgullo Hispano Awards

MIAMI, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- CISUSA, Conferencias Impactantes USA, values the efforts of the Hispanic community in the United States. Thanks to our Hispanic community and our board of Conferencias Impactantes USA, we have chosen individuals who are highly recognized for their dedication, effort, high spirit of overcoming, and family values to receive the award Orgullo Hispano 2019 (Hispanic Pride 2019).

Our community nominates some outstanding Hispanics every year for their effort and dedication in the community which has impacted the lives of many others. Our research board every year since the awards were founded, have recognized different Latinos for their spiritual and moral values as businesswomen and businessmen. It is at this moment where we show who we are inside of American society and how together we have made a difference. It is, therefore, very important as media to divulgate this event, which has helped Hispanics to mark a path for success to others within our Latin-American society and within American society.

Come and get the inside story on Monday, September 30, 2019 with a private press conference and learn about the nominees, who they are, and all their accomplishments.

WHAT: Press conference on upcoming Orgullo Hispano 2019 (Hispanic Pride 2019).

WHY: It is the time to demonstrate the work of Hispanics in the community and highlight Hispanic values.

WHEN: Monday, September 30, 2019 at 9:00 AM and 11:30 AM

WHERE: Holiday Inn Express & Suites Miami-Kendall 13475 SW 131st St, Miami, FL 33186

Miami/Broward Media outlets ARE REQUIRED to register in order to cover the press conference with: Marlene Gómez or Ruby Perez Media Chief - Media Deputy Chief, events@conferenciasimpactantesusa.com

Register in: https://www.conferenciasimpactantesusa.com/orgullo-hispano

