CIT Donates Two Million Meals to Fight Hunger

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CIT Group Inc's (NYSE: CIT) annual partnership with Feeding America® has helped provide Two Million Meals1 to people in need this holiday season. With the support of its customers, employees and followers, the company brought awareness to the pressing issue of food insecurity across the country.

"We're grateful to all those who supported this effort as communities struggle to meet the demands of hunger in the midst of the pandemic," said CIT Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Gina Proia. "Two Million Meals will make a meaningful impact to people who need it most this holiday season."

Individuals participated in the Two Million Meals campaign by engaging with content on CIT's LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. The company also contributed meals for every equipment loan financed, and for every new eStatement sign-up at CIT's direct bank. Additional meals were also donated for every qualifying checking account opened at OneWest Bank, CIT's Southern California branch network.

Since starting its partnership with Feeding America in 2018, CIT has helped provide five million meals to people in need.

"We are thankful for the commitment put forth by CIT in response to a growing need for food assistance across the country," said Lauren Biedron, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships at Feeding America. "Their support has made a lasting impact on the Feeding America network of food banks and the communities they serve."

Feeding America is a nationwide network of 200 local food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs that together serve more than 40 million people each year.

1 $1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local member food banks. CIT will donate up to 2 million meals.

