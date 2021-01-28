CIT Named a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality by Human Rights Campaign Foundation

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CIT Group Inc. (CIT) today announced that it received a score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2021 Corporate Equality Index, the nation's foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality for the second year in a row.

"CIT is proud to receive recognition for our commitment to fostering an inclusive workplace for our employees, where different perspectives are respected and the highest ethical standards are upheld," said CIT Chief Human Resources Officer Jim Duffy. "We're honored to once again join the ranks of leading U.S. businesses that also earned top marks and continued to champion LGBTQ equality during an unprecedented past year."

The results of this year's CEI showcase how 1,142 U.S.-based companies are promoting LGBTQ-friendly workplace policies in the U.S. and helping advance the cause of LGBTQ inclusion in workplaces across the globe. CIT's efforts in satisfying all of the CEI's criteria earned a 100 percent ranking and the designation as one of the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality.

The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars: non-discrimination policies across business entities, equitable benefits for LGBTQ workers and their families, supporting an inclusive culture, and corporate social responsibility.

CIT's Be You diversity and inclusion program, launched in 2019, supports an inclusive culture where employees can thrive feeling empowered to bring their authentic selves to work. The program includes an LGBTQ Employee Resource Group dedicated to fostering internal networking, development and community involvement.

About the Human Rights Campaign Foundation

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual transgender and queer people. HRC envisions a world where LGBTQ people are embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community. For additional information, visit hrc.org.

About CIT

CIT is a leading national bank focused on empowering businesses and personal savers with the financial agility to navigate their goals. CIT Group Inc. (NYSE: CIT) is a financial holding company with over a century of experience and operates a principal bank subsidiary, CIT Bank, N.A. (Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender). The company's commercial banking segment includes commercial financing, community association banking, middle market banking, equipment and vendor financing, factoring, railcar financing, treasury and payments services, and capital markets and asset management. CIT's consumer banking segment includes a national direct bank and regional branch network. Discover more at cit.com/about.

