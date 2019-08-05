CIT Names Ken Martin as Managing Director of Small Business Solutions Unit

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CIT Group Inc. (NYSE: CIT) today announced that Ken Martin has joined the company as managing director of the Small Business Solutions unit, which is part of its Business Capital division, effective immediately. Martin will lead the strategy and operation of the digital small business financing area of CIT.

"Ken is a seasoned commercial banker, strategic leader and collaborative partner," said CIT Business Capital President Mike Jones. "I'm pleased to have him join the CIT team to lead the next chapter of our growth in serving small business customers across the country. Ken is a proven executive who also prioritizes customer, colleague and community engagement, which is core to our culture at CIT."

Martin joins CIT from Berkshire Bank (formerly Savings Institute Bank & Trust Company) where he was most recently a regional president. Prior to that role he was the chief lending officer responsible for all commercial banking activities. Previously, Martin was the managing director of Business Banking at Santander Bank. Martin also served as the executive vice president and director of Commercial Enterprise Banking at RBS Citizens where he developed new business initiatives within Commercial Banking that involved creating the go-to-market strategy, advancing a high-performing sales culture, enhancing the client experience and delivering on business goals. Earlier in his career, Martin was the Northeast Commercial Banking regional executive at Bank of America.

"CIT is focused on growing and investing in our business. Ken will drive our strategy forward as we deliver small and medium-sized businesses the financial agility and expertise they need to thrive," said CIT Bank, N.A. President and Head of Commercial Banking Robert Rubino.

CIT's Small Business Solutions unit focuses on empowering businesses via technology-enabled solutions and market-leading structuring expertise. The award-winning point-of-sale financing platform focuses on providing an end-to-end lending experience in as little as five minutes. Small Business Solutions is part of CIT's Business Capital division, which provides financing solutions to small, mid and large cap businesses.

About CIT

CIT is a leading national bank focused on empowering businesses and personal savers with the financial agility to navigate their goals. CIT Group Inc. (NYSE: CIT) is a financial holding company with over a century of experience, approximately $50 billion in assets as of June 30, 2019, and operates a principal bank subsidiary, CIT Bank, N.A. (Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender). The company's commercial banking segment includes commercial financing, real estate financing, equipment financing, factoring and railcar financing. CIT's consumer banking segment includes its national online bank, CIT Bank, and a Southern California branch bank, OneWest Bank. Discover more at cit.com/about.

