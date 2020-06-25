CIT Northbridge Credit Serves as Sole Lender on $50 Million Credit Facility for CITIES Market Studios

NEW YORK, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CIT Group Inc. (NYSE: CIT) today announced that CIT Northbridge Credit, as advised by CIT Asset Management LLC, served as sole lead arranger on a $50 million senior secured revolving credit facility for CITIES Market Studios.

Based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, CITIES is a global consumer product and retail strategy company that collaborates with retailers, brands and inventors to develop and execute strategies, products and programs for the digital and physical markets.

"We greatly appreciated the agility and expertise of CIT Northbridge in arranging this asset-based credit facility that will empower us to continue to manage and grow our business," said Marty Hawk, CEO of CITIES Market Studios.

"CITIES Market Studios has a proven track record of working closely with leading retailers and supporting clients across a wide range of product categories, including video games," said Neal Legan, who leads CIT Northbridge. "We are pleased to work with them to arrange a credit facility that meets their needs and supports their strategy."

CIT Northbridge Credit is a trusted financial partner supporting middle-market companies with a broad range of flexible asset-based debt solutions. A joint venture advised by CIT Asset Management, it provides revolving and term loan commitments from $15 million to $150 million to companies across various industries and business cycles, and serves primarily as sole lender, agent, club participant or co-lender.

About CIT

CIT is a leading national bank focused on empowering businesses and personal savers with the financial agility to navigate their goals. CIT Group Inc. (NYSE: CIT) is a financial holding company with over a century of experience and operates a principal bank subsidiary, CIT Bank, N.A. (Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender). The company's commercial banking segment includes commercial financing, community association banking, middle market banking, equipment and vendor financing, factoring, railcar financing, treasury and payments services, and capital markets and asset management. CIT's consumer banking segment includes a national direct bank and regional branch network. Discover more at cit.com/about.

MEDIA RELATIONS:

John M. Moran

212-461-5507

[email protected]

SOURCE CIT Group Inc.

Related Links

http://www.cit.com

