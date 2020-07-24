CIT Supports Customer Effort to Address Hunger Relief in Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS, July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CIT Group Inc. (CIT) today announced that it has donated 30,000 meals to those in need through Three Square Food Bank, Southern Nevada's only food bank and the area's largest hunger-relief organization. The donation multiplies the generosity of a CIT direct bank customer, who identified the need in their community as part of CIT's Acts of Caring initiative.

A member of the Feeding America network of food banks, Three Square addresses food insecurity with programs that rely on community support. The organization's operations are crucial in responding to the increased need for meal assistance across Southern Nevada as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Food insecurity is now at an all-time high, affecting more than 447,000 Southern Nevadans.

"We are beyond grateful for CIT's donation and their support in the fight to end hunger in Southern Nevada," said Brian Burton, president and CEO at Three Square Food Bank. "This partnership is crucial to our operations and allows us to continue distributing food to community members in need during this difficult time."

CIT Acts of Caring

As part of CIT's Acts of Caring program, the company invited customers to nominate a need in their hometown and share how the company could support those efforts on their behalf. A customer of CIT's direct bank shared their commitment to providing meal assistance in their community and as a result, Three Square is one of ten organizations nationwide that CIT will work with this summer.

The customer program follows a month-long social good project where CIT employees completed more than 3,000 Acts of Caring and dedicated nearly 5,000 hours in support of causes such as COVID-19 relief, addressing food insecurity, improving the environment and advancing social and economic justice.

"We are inspired by the generosity of our customers and their efforts to make a difference in their communities," said Gina Proia, CIT chief marketing and communications officer. "During a time when the need for hunger relief is greater than ever, we are proud to support Three Square and the impact they have in Southern Nevada."

Learn more about CIT's Acts of Caring initiative at cit.com/ActsOfCaring.

About Three Square Food Bank

Established in 2007 to provide hunger relief, Three Square Food Bank offers wholesome, nutritious food to nonprofit and faith-based organizations, schools and feeding sites that serve a wide range of Southern Nevadans. A national model project inspired by Founder Eric Hilton with a grant provided by the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation, Three Square is a community collaborative partnership with businesses, nonprofit agencies, food distributors, higher education institutions, the Clark County School District, governmental entities, the media and thousands of volunteers to efficiently and effectively work together to serve those in our community struggling with hunger. Three Square currently provides more than 41 million meals – the equivalent of more than 50 million pounds of food and grocery product – per year through a network of community partners. Three Square is a member of the Feeding America network of food banks. For additional information visit threesquare.org. For the latest news and events on Three Square, visit Facebook and follow them on Instagram and Twitter (@threesquarelv).

About CIT

CIT is a leading national bank focused on empowering businesses and personal savers with the financial agility to navigate their goals. CIT Group Inc. (NYSE: CIT) is a financial holding company with over a century of experience and operates a principal bank subsidiary, CIT Bank, N.A. (Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender). The company's commercial banking segment includes commercial financing, community association banking, middle market banking, equipment and vendor financing, factoring, railcar financing, treasury and payments services, and capital markets and asset management. CIT's consumer banking segment includes a national direct bank and regional branch network. Discover more at cit.com/about.

