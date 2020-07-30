CIT Supports Educational Equality with Donation to NAACP Ventura County Chapter

VENTURA, Calif., July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CIT Group Inc. (CIT) today announced that it has made a donation to the Ventura County Chapter of the NAACP, an organization dedicated to ensuring the educational, social and economic equality of rights of all persons. The donation supports the chapter's scholarship program to advance educational equality, a community need identified by a customer of CIT's Southern California retail bank division as part of the company's Acts of Caring initiative.

CIT's donation will provide approximately ten college and college-bound students with scholarships for the upcoming school year.

The NAACP Ventura County Chapter has worked since 1954 to support NAACP programs and policies at the local level, building community engagement through ongoing initiatives in the areas of civil rights, social and economic development and education.

"CIT's donation will support the next generation of Black students in their educational efforts," said Regina Hatcher-Crawford, president of NAACP Ventura County Chapter. "We fight every day to ensure equality for all people, including educational equality, and this donation invests in the future of our students."

"As part of CIT's Acts of Caring initiative, we're listening to our customers and giving back to their communities in areas where support is needed most," said Heather Ellison, head of Retail Banking at CIT. "We are proud to support the advancement of educational equality in Ventura County, a community that many of our retail bank customers call home."

CIT Acts of Caring

As part of CIT's Acts of Caring program, the company invited customers to nominate a need in their hometown and share how the company could support those efforts on their behalf. Identified by a customer of CIT's Southern California retail bank division OneWest Bank, the Ventura County Chapter of the NAACP is one of ten projects nationwide that was selected to receive a donation from CIT this summer.

The customer program follows a month-long social good project where CIT employees completed more than 3,000 Acts of Caring and dedicated nearly 5,000 hours in support of causes such as COVID-19 relief, addressing food insecurity, improving the environment and advancing social and economic justice.

Learn more about CIT's Acts of Caring initiative at cit.com/ActsOfCaring.

About the NAACP

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) was established in 1909 and is the largest and most preeminent civil rights organization in the nation. Formed in New York City by white and black activists in response to the ongoing violence against Black Americans around the country, the mission of the NAACP is to secure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights in order to eliminate race-based discrimination and ensure the health and well-being of all Americans.

About CIT

CIT is a leading national bank focused on empowering businesses and personal savers with the financial agility to navigate their goals. CIT Group Inc. (NYSE: CIT) is a financial holding company with over a century of experience and operates a principal bank subsidiary, CIT Bank, N.A. (Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender). The company's commercial banking segment includes commercial financing, community association banking, middle market banking, equipment and vendor financing, factoring, railcar financing, treasury and payments services, and capital markets and asset management. CIT's consumer banking segment includes a national direct bank and regional branch network. Discover more at cit.com/about.

