CIT to Announce Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Conference Call and Audio Webcast Scheduled for 8 a.m. ET, Oct. 23

CIT Group Inc.

16:45 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CIT Group Inc. (NYSE: CIT) today announced it will issue its third quarter 2018 financial results on Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018. The press release will be issued at 6:30 a.m. ET via PR Newswire and on the CIT News website. The presentation and financial supplement will be posted in the Presentations & Events section of CIT's Investor Relations website shortly thereafter.

CIT also will host a conference call and audio webcast at 8 a.m. ET on Oct. 23 to discuss the company's performance, followed by a question and answer session.

Call-in Number:

US Toll Free:                        

888-317-6003

International Toll:                

412-317-6061

Canada Toll Free:               

866-284-3684

Elite Entry Code:                 

7435310

Webcast:                               

cit.com/investor

Please dial-in to the call or connect to the webcast at least 15 minutes prior to register and/or download any necessary software.

Conference Replay:

US Toll Free:                     

877-344-7529

International Toll:                

412-317-0088

Canada Toll Free:               

855-669-9658

Replay Access Code:         

10124989

Webcast:                               

 cit.com/investor


Information in CIT's earnings release and comments made by management during the conference call described in this release speak only as of the date and time of such call. CIT expressly disclaims and undertakes no responsibility to update or alter such information based on new information, future events or otherwise.

About CIT
Founded in 1908, CIT (NYSE: CIT) is a financial holding company with approximately $50 billion in assets as of June 30, 2018. Its principal bank subsidiary, CIT Bank, N.A., (Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender) has approximately $30 billion of deposits and more than $40 billion of assets. CIT provides financing, leasing, and advisory services principally to middle-market companies and small businesses across a wide variety of industries. It also offers products and services to consumers through its Internet bank franchise and a network of retail branches in Southern California, operating as OneWest Bank, a division of CIT Bank, N.A. For more information, visit cit.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Facebook.

CIT MEDIA RELATIONS:
Gina Proia
212-771-6008
Gina.Proia@cit.com

CIT INVESTOR RELATIONS:
Barbara Callahan   
973-740-5058   
Barbara.Callahan@cit.com 

SOURCE CIT Group Inc.

