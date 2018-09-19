CIT to Announce Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CIT Group Inc. (NYSE: CIT) today announced it will issue its third quarter 2018 financial results on Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018. The press release will be issued at 6:30 a.m. ET via PR Newswire and on the CIT News website. The presentation and financial supplement will be posted in the Presentations & Events section of CIT's Investor Relations website shortly thereafter.

CIT also will host a conference call and audio webcast at 8 a.m. ET on Oct. 23 to discuss the company's performance, followed by a question and answer session.

Call-in Number: US Toll Free: 888-317-6003 International Toll: 412-317-6061 Canada Toll Free: 866-284-3684 Elite Entry Code: 7435310 Webcast: cit.com/investor

Please dial-in to the call or connect to the webcast at least 15 minutes prior to register and/or download any necessary software.

Conference Replay: US Toll Free: 877-344-7529 International Toll: 412-317-0088 Canada Toll Free: 855-669-9658 Replay Access Code: 10124989 Webcast: cit.com/investor



About CIT

Founded in 1908, CIT (NYSE: CIT) is a financial holding company with approximately $50 billion in assets as of June 30, 2018. Its principal bank subsidiary, CIT Bank, N.A., (Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender) has approximately $30 billion of deposits and more than $40 billion of assets. CIT provides financing, leasing, and advisory services principally to middle-market companies and small businesses across a wide variety of industries. It also offers products and services to consumers through its Internet bank franchise and a network of retail branches in Southern California, operating as OneWest Bank, a division of CIT Bank, N.A. For more information, visit cit.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Facebook.

