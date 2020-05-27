CIT Wins Three Stevie® American Business Awards

NEW YORK, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CIT Group Inc. (NYSE: CIT) today announced that it has won three Stevie® American Business Awards for business excellence. The awards include a Gold award for Achievement in Management – Banking, a Silver award for FinTech Solution and a Silver award for Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year.

"Empowering our customers, employees and communities is a CIT hallmark," said CIT Chairwoman and CEO Ellen R. Alemany. "We appreciate this recognition as a reflection of our commitment to excellence."

CIT's Gold award for achievement in banking management was received for the leadership of CIT's Power and Energy team in financing renewable power projects and utility-scale battery storage projects across the U.S.

The Silver award for FinTech Solution was won by CIT's Small Business Solutions unit for its point-of-sale lending platform, a B2B digital solution that offers customers real-time financing for their purchases.1



CIT's Silver award for Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year in the large business category came in recognition of CIT's One Million Meals campaign, a partnership with Feeding America® that brought customers, employees and social media followers together in the fight against hunger. In its second year, the campaign ultimately exceeded its original target by 50% to deliver 1.5 million meals to people in need.

The Stevie American Business Awards are the premier business awards program in the U.S. More than 3,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories.

"Despite the toughest business conditions in memory, American organizations continue to demonstrate their commitment to innovation, creativity, and bottom-line results," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. "This year's Stevie-winning nominations are full of inspiring stories of persistence, ingenuity, resourcefulness, and compassion. We celebrate all of their stories and look forward to showcasing them during our virtual awards ceremony on August 5."

